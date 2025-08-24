Feeling digital fatigue? These cameras will spark nostalgia – in a modern way

While some photographers still swear by their DSLRs, others have fully embraced mirrorless cameras – but despite the digital takeover, film photography hasn't gone anywhere...

Plenty of us still reach for a roll of film now and then. And today's camera market is offering some devices that aim to blur the line between analog and digital photography. While those more modern cameras may not replace the feeling of film cameras, they bring a bit of analog-like joy.

These cameras are not designed around the highest megapixels or burst rates, but around feeling. The most obvious choice right now might be the Fujifilm X-Half – it's practically built for nostalgia – but there are a few more cameras worth checking out if you're chasing that retro feel. For more insight, browse our guide to the best retro cameras.

Fujifilm X100VI: A modern film-like camera

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The Fujifilm X100 series is the closest thing to a digital film camera you can buy. A fixed lens, compact body, and vintage style make it a dream to carry and shoot with. The X100VI, for example, comes with a fixed 35mm-equivalent lens that is perfect for street, travel, portraits, and more.

Its design is pure nostalgia, and it feels like shooting with a film camera, but with modern quality. At around $1,799 / £1,599 / AU$2,899, it's not cheap, but there's no extra investment in lenses – what you buy is all you need. It's high in demand and often sells out, so if you find some in stock, don't wait for too long.

Kodak FZ45: Disposable cam vibes, but digital

(Image credit: Matthew Richards)

Now, let's flip the coin. The Kodak Pixpro FZ45 brings all the casual fun we had with disposable cameras – but with zoom, a memory card, and screen. Priced around $99.99 / £94 / AU$199, it's an affordable, easygoing way to capture moments without overthinking them.

Whereas its design is not 100% retro, it's compact and light. It's great for travel, kids, or anyone looking to dip their toes into photography without the technical fuss. Just point and shoot – and smile.

Leica D-Lux 8: The rangefinder-style romance

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

For those drawn to iconic Leica M-series rangefinder design but want modern digital ease, the Leica D-Lux 8 is the sweet spot. With a zoom lens (24-75mm equivalent), minimalist controls, and Leica's legendary color science, this camera blends analog aesthetic with digital convenience.

At $1,915 / £1,450 / AU$2,850, it's definitely not the most affordable compact camera, but a modest one by Leica standards. And it delivers that signature look and feel that's hard to replicate elsewhere.

Instax Mini Evo: Instant gratification, reimagined

(Image credit: Fujfilm)

Instant film is magic. The click-whirr of a print coming out. The suspense. The little keepsake you can hold. The Instax Mini Evo updates that experience with a thoughtful twist: preview your photo before you print it.

Purists may call it cheating – but it's far more sustainable. With the ability to experiment before wasting film, it balances digital control with physical memory, Tactile, nostalgia, and delightfully analog dealing at $216.95 / £174 / AU$295.

