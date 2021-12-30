The best label maker can have endless uses, in the office or around the home. Business uses can include printing address labels, folder labels, product labels and price tags, while domestic uses include adding titles to scrapbooking projects, or labelling clothes, CDs, shelves, storage containers, food, and more.

In short, from the photo album to the toolshed, a label makes things easy to find. And the amount of stress that can save you over time is immeasurable.

When it comes to choosing the best label maker for your needs, there are a number of things to consider. Firstly, what kind of labels do you need: paper, fabric, iron-on or metallic, for example? Secondly, how would you prefer to design and print your labels: on the computer, via your smartphone, or by typing directly onto the label maker itself? Thirdly, do you want a device that's powered by wall socket or batteries? And fourthly, how long and wide will you need your labels to be?

In this article, we've rounded up the best label makers available today, for a range of purposes and at a variety of budgets. And we've given you all the key information you need to choose the right one for your particular needs.

The best label maker in 2022

1. Brother PT-P710BT Label Maker The best label maker overall Printer type: Thermal | Connects via: Micro USB, Bluetooth | Max tape width: 24mm | Powered by: Rechargeable lithium-ion battery | Dimensions: ‎128 x 128 x 67mm | Weight: 670g View at Amazon Easy to use Compact and light Labels come in various color and sizes No wired connection

The Brother P-Touch Cube PT-P710BT is our pick for the best label maker overall. That's because it's very flexible, easy to use, and all at an affordable price.

You can use this device to create customized labels including barcodes, images, logos, symbols, frames and more. It connects to your PC, Mac, smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth, allowing you to create and print labels via the free app. That app gives you a lot of font choices, and you can spellcheck your text before you print it.

The Brother PT-P710BT is compact and lightweight, so it won't take up too much space and is nicely portable. The included battery is rechargeable via USB. Tapes are available in up to 60 different color and size combinations, and you can choose between tape widths of 6, 9,12,18 and 24mm.

Like all the label makers on this list, it uses thermal printing, so you won't need to add ink. It comes with four metres of 24mm-wide, black on white TZe tape. The only negative we can see is the lack of wired connection, which some people prefer to messing about with Bluetooth.

2. Brother VC-500W Label Maker and Photo Printer The best label maker for color printing Printer type: Thermal | Connects via: USB, Wi-Fi | Max tape width: 50mm | Powered by: AC adapter | Dimensions: 116 x 113 x 96mm | Weight: 660g Prime View at Amazon Good quality color prints Variety of widths Labels up to 50cm long Not cheap to run

Looking for a color label printer? Then we recommend Brother's VC-500W, which allows you to print both photos and labels in full color. Prints are good quality, and labels are available in 9mm, 12mm, 19mm, 25mm and 50mm widths. The device's continuous roll technology lets you create labels up to 50cm long.

Connect the VC-500W to your Wi-Fi router and you can print from your PC, Mac, smartphone or tablet using the included app. Alternatively, you can connect it via the included USB cable if you prefer. If you like, the app allows you to add personal touches such as text, borders, filters and emojis to your labels and photos.

This printer comes with one five-metre label roll and one cleaning roll. The labels are self-adhesive, so you don't need to worry about applying glue.

3. Phomemo D30 Mini Label Printer The best cheap label printer Printer type: Thermal | Connects via: Bluetooth 4.0 | Max tape width: 15mm | Powered by: 1200mAh rechargeable battery | Dimensions: 131.3 x 75.4 x 29mm | Weight: 250g Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Great value Very portable Long battery life Only prints small sizes

If you only need to print small labels, and you're on a tight budget, then the Phomemo D30 Mini Label Printer is a great choice. Perfect for printing things like price tags and package labels at widths from 6-15mm, this device can print continuously for four hours, and be used for three months on a single charge. And yet it's smaller than some smartphones, making it supremely portable and storable.

The supplied app provides you with a range of templates, more than 60 borders, over 1,000 icons and more than 20 fonts. It connects your smartphone to the printer via Bluetooth. To get you started, you get one 12x40mm thermal paper roll, which has self-adhesive backing.

4. Brother PT-D600 label printer The best label maker with a keyboard Printer type: Thermal | Connects via: USB | Max tape width: 24mm | Powered by: AC adapter or AA batteries (not included) | Dimensions: 200 x 193 x 86mm | Weight: 95g Prime View at Amazon QWERTY keyboard PC or Mac option Supports specialist tapes Can't connect wirelessly

Don't like the idea of using an app, and prefer a label maker with an integrated keyboard? Then the Brother PT-D600 is our top choice. The keyboard features large keys and angled design for easy typing, and there's a nice-sized, color backlit display to give you a clear view of your work. That said, if you prefer you can connect to this label maker to your PC or Mac via the supplied USB cable, and use Brother's free software instead.

You can create personalized labels up to 24mm (.94 inches) wide, and choose between 14 fonts and 11 font styles, 99 frames, and over 600 symbols. You can also save up to 99 of your most-commonly used labels for reprinting at a later date. The device is powered by either six AA batteries (not included) or the included AC power adapter.

Also noteworthy is that the PT-D600 allows you to use a range of specialist tapes for specific purposes. This means you can use it, for instance, to create clothing labels, using fabric, iron-on tape; labels with acid-free adhesive that are safer for scrapbooking and other photo-sensitive materials; and labels for identifying cables and wires.

5. Brother QL-800 Label Maker The best label maker for printing address labels Printer type: Thermal | Connects via: USB | Max tape width: 62mm | Powered by: AC adapter or AA battery (not included) | Dimensions: 260 x 180 x 230mm | Weight: 1.15kg View at Amazon Import addresses from Excel or Word Print in red and/or black Print up to 1m in length No wireless connection

Need to print a lot of address labels? Then the Brother QL-800 Label Maker is the one for you. The bundled software for PC and Mac allows you to import content from both Microsoft Word and Microsoft Excel, so you can create a file that allows you to print a list of address labels in one batch. You also get the option of printing in red and/or black.

Connect your computer to the printer via the supplied USB cable, and you can print from a variety of pre-sized labels. These include Brother's continuous rolls, which allow you to print at 62mm wide, and up to 1m in length. A five-metre long roll is included in the package, along with 100 standard address labels.

6. Dymo LetraTag LT-100H Plus Handheld label maker that's super-portable Printer type: Thermal | Connects via: Wi-Fi | Max tape width: 12mm | Powered by: AC adapter or batteries | Dimensions: 200 x 99 x 71mm | Weight: 22g View at Amazon Small and portable Easy to use Fiddly to type on Supplied tapes not adhesive

It might look like an old-fashioned cellphone, but the Dymo LetraTag LT-100H Plus is actually a handheld device for printing paper, plastic and iron-on labels.

Use the on-board keyboard to type, and the 13-character LCD display shows you what you're about to print. This is a little fiddlier than the full QWERTY keyboard of the Brother PT-D600, but manageable for anyone who's used to typing on a phone.

You can choose from five font sizes, seven print styles and eight box styles. There's a maximum label width of 12mm, and you also have the option of printing two-line labels. Everything is self-contained, so there's no need to connect it to a computer or phone, or download an app.

This device runs on four AA batteries, which are not supplied. You also have the choice of buying an AC adapter, which is again not included. Note also that the supplied Dymo plastic tapes supplied are not adhesive.

7. Dymo Colorpop Color Label Maker The best label maker for classroom use Printer type: Thermal | Connects via: Wi-Fi | Max tape width: 12mm | Powered by: AC adapter or 6 AAA batteries (not included) | Dimensions: 65 x 160 x 265mm | Weight: 531g Prime View at Amazon View at Amazon Easy to use Two-line printing Fun tape styles Small display

Another all-in-one label maker that doesn't need connecting to a phone or computer, the Dymo Colorpop Color Label Maker allows you to design and print custom, colorful labels in three easy steps. It's our pick, therefore, as the best label maker for classroom use.

This small and lightweight device comes with a computer-style keyboard that lets you customize your messages with more than 20 text styles and over 150 emojis and symbols. It works with Dymo authentic D1 tapes in a variety of colors, designs and sizes, up to 12mm wide, and you get 10-feet of 'White Print on Blue Glitter' label tape included in the package. The Dymo Colorpop Color Label Maker is powered by 6 AAA batteries (not included) or an optional AC adapter. The biggest limitation is that the LCD screen is quite small in size, so depending on your eyesight you may have to squint a little.

8. Phomemo M110 Label Maker Another great mini label maker Printer type: Thermal | Connects via: Bluetooth, USB | Max tape width: 57mm | Powered by: Rechargeable 1500mAh battery | Dimensions: 178 x 148 x 72 mm | Weight: 500g Prime View at Amazon Small and portable Range of free templates Supports Excel Can't plug into wall

This mini label printer connects your mobile phone easily, via Bluetooth 4.0 or Wi-Fi. The bundled app features a range of templates for things like clothing labels, price labels, cable labels, jewellery labels, address labels and folder labels. You can set up your own templates, too, and there's support for Excel batch printing.

The Phomemo M110 supports tapes up to 57mm in width, and comes with a 1500 mAh rechargeable battery, which should keep you going for about four or five days on one charge.

