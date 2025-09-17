Polaroid and Thrasher just dropped the most '90s camera you’ll ever see

There’s a reason so many of us still reach for an instant camera even when our phones can do everything faster, sharper and cleaner. Polaroid is about chaos, connection and that feeling when a messy moment feels more alive on one frame of film than in fifty digital frames. That’s why this new collaboration between Polaroid and Thrasher makes perfect sense.

Two icons of counterculture, one born from skateboarding’s grit, the other from photography’s spontaneity, have teamed up for the Polaroid Now Generation 3 Thrasher Edition. And it’s not just a logo slapped on the body: each camera is hydro-dipped in Thrasher artwork, meaning no two look alike. The camera feels like it rolled straight out of a '90s skatepark, sticker-bombed and sun-bleached.

(Image credit: Polaroid / Thrasher)

The camera itself is classic Polaroid Now territory, a simple, rechargeable instant shooter designed for bright light. You’ve got a self-timer, double exposure for layering chaos into chaos and compatibility with Polaroid’s i-Type film. At $149,99 / £139.99 (Australian pricing to be confirmed) it’s not cheap, but then again, instant photography never pretended to be practical. That’s half the charm.

What really elevates this release is the accompanying film. Polaroid has enlisted Neckface, a legendary artist and longtime Thrasher collaborator, to design 11 unique frames for the Polaroid Color i-Type Film – Thrasher Edition. They’re bold, unhinged, and funny in that way only skateboard culture seems to nail, with the frames themselves feeling like part of the photo.

At $21,99 / £20.99 a pack, it’s more expensive than regular i-Type film, but you’re paying for something that doubles as a little piece of design history.

(Image credit: Polaroid / Thrasher)

I’ll admit, on paper, this is just another special edition camera. But Polaroid has a history of creative collaborations – and this one feels less like a cash grab, more like a genuine meeting of cultures. If you’ve ever flipped through old Thrasher magazines and spotted a Polaroid taped to a wall or crammed into a spread, you’ll know this partnership has roots.

Tony Vitello, publisher and owner of Thrasher, commented, "The skateboard community is experience-based and shares that through imagery. There are sprinkles of Polaroid throughout Thrasher's deep archives. These moments have guided generations and brought us together, not only capturing the chaos but capturing history".

For me, that’s the appeal: it’s not about whether this is the 'best' camera. It’s about holding a small object that feels like it belongs to a scene and captures the moment.

(Image credit: Polaroid / Thrasher)

