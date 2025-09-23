When it comes to wireless flash triggers, most of us want one thing: reliability. If it fires when I press the shutter, I’m happy. That’s why I was pleasantly surprised when the Godox X3 was introduced a while back; it not only worked flawlessly with my setup but actually made lighting feel simpler. It’s been a game-changer for my shoots, connecting instantly and never misfiring once.

Now Godox has announced the X3 Pro, and it feels like it's taking that already rock-solid formula and evolving it into something far more ambitious.

The X3 Pro is more like a command center for your lighting than a flash trigger. The first thing you notice is the 2.4-inch touchscreen, which replaces fiddly button-driven menus I’ve grown used to over the years.

It supports up to four groups simultaneously for real-time monitoring and control, but the system can handle up to sixteen groups in total. That’s a big deal if you’re running multi-light setups, as it eliminates guessing. No more menu-diving; just tap, adjust and shoot.

The creative shutter control features are exciting. You can now program single-shot, time-lapse and long-exposure sequences directly through the trigger itself – no extra intervalometers or clunky workarounds. This versatility saves time on location and opens up new ways to work with both flash and ambient light.

Connectivity has also been taken up a notch. The X3 Pro has Bluetooth integration, enabling you to pair it with the Godox Flash app to adjust power, groups and settings from your phone or tablet. I can already see how handy this would be on larger shoots, where the trigger isn’t always in reach or when I want to fine-tune lighting without walking back to the camera.

Under the hood, the X3 Pro builds on the proven 2.4GHz Godox Wireless X system, which I’ve come to trust. With 32 channels and 16 groups, it’s designed to stay rock-solid even in busy environments where interference could be an issue. And for those who like precision, there’s compatibility with the Sekonic L-858 light meter, which means meter-based syncing for ultra-accurate results.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Power isn’t going to be a problem, either. The built-in lithium battery promises up to a month of standby time and, with USB-C fast charging, you’re fully recharged in just two hours!

Introducing Godox X3Pro TTL Wireless Flash Trigger - YouTube Watch On

ABOVE: Watch the X3 Pro launch video

From my perspective as someone who’s lived with the original X3, this new Pro model looks like the natural evolution. I’ve relied on the X3 for its consistency and I’ve yet to see it miss a beat. Knowing Godox, I expect the X3 Pro will keep that same reliability while adding layers of control that will appeal to working photographers who demand speed and precision.

So why should you care? If you’re already in the Godox ecosystem, this feels like the most complete, forward-thinking trigger they’ve ever released. It’s compact, powerful, and designed to keep pace with the realities of modern shooting.

The Godox X3 Pro Wireless Flash Trigger is available for Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm, Sony, and OM System cameras. And available to order now for $99 (UK and Australian pricing to be confirmed)

you may also like

Check out our guides to the best photography lighting kits and the best flash triggers.