Almost a year ago it was announced that, with the help of legendary actor and photographer Jeff Bridges, the iconic Widelux panoramic film camera would be reborn.

Now, SilverBridges has shared an update on the WideluxX project – and it’s clear that progress is very much underway.

Rather than a simple reissue, the WideluxX is being designed from the ground up. It builds on the foundations of the original film camera, but with newly engineered components.

Importantly, many of these parts are also being developed with compatibility in mind for the classic models, meaning that existing Widelux F7 and F8 owners will benefit alongside future WideluxX users.

For those less familiar with the original, the Widelux debuted in 1958 and quickly earned cult status. Unlike conventional cameras, it uses a swinging lens and a narrow slit that exposes the film as it sweeps across a horizontal arc – producing distinctive, sweeping panoramic images on both 35mm and 120 film formats.

"In addition to all the work that goes into creating and refining both the inner workings of the camera and its exterior casing, our lead engineer, Wolfgang, has been working on some parts that aren’t just for the new camera – Widelux F7 / F8 owners, you’re in on this too," SilverBridges explained.

"From the beginning, one of our goals has been to find ways to support the existing Widelux community, and we’re excited that our engineering explorations have led us to some parts that enhance the experience of using both the new WideluxX, and older F7 & F8 cameras."

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: SilverBridges / WideluxX)

The latest images from the project show a series of redesigned components, including multiple rewind knob prototypes, a cable release adapter and a new film advance knob designed for improved grip.

The WideluxX is shaping up to be a true passion project; painstakingly detailed, faithful to the original, yet forward-looking. That meticulousness comes at the cost of speed, however. No release date has been set and it seems likely we’ll be waiting a while longer before the camera is finished.

As someone who has admired Jeff Bridges’ panoramic work with the original Widelux for years, I’m excited to see this revival taking shape. In a world dominated by sharp, clinical, digital imagery, the WideluxX promises to reintroduce a different kind of character, perspective and imperfection.

You can follow ongoing updates on the official WideluxX website.

(Image credit: SilverBridges / WideluxX)

you might also like

Check out our guides to the best film cameras and the best panoramic tripod heads.