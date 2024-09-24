Big Lebowski actor Jeff Bridges is bringing back an iconic camera – the Widelux

By
published

Jeff Bridges, who played 'The Dude,' aims to blend vintage charm with modern durability by recreating the iconic Widelux

Wideluxx by SilverBridges
Self-portrait of Jeff Bridges taken with the Widelux (Image credit: Jeff Bridges)

Oscar-winning actor and prolific photographer Jeff Bridges has been taking photographs while making movies for decades. His camera of choice has been the Widelux, no longer in production after an unfortunate factory fire 30 years ago, Bridges is recreating it!

What is the Widelux camera?

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

Related articles