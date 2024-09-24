Big Lebowski actor Jeff Bridges is bringing back an iconic camera – the Widelux

Oscar-winning actor and prolific photographer Jeff Bridges has been taking photographs while making movies for decades. His camera of choice has been the Widelux, no longer in production after an unfortunate factory fire 30 years ago, Bridges is recreating it!

What is the Widelux camera?

First developed in Japan by Panon Camera Shoko in 1958, the Widelux is a fully mechanical panoramic film camera. The camera was developed for both 35mm and 120mm, and instead of having a shutter, there is a slit in the front that exposes the film as the lens swings on a horizontal arc.

(Image credit: SilverBridges)

Jeff Bridges has produced several photographic works including two books that include images made with the Widelux, providing a cinematic and immersive experience for the viewer, much like the movies he stars in.

During a recent interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Bridges talks about the new adventure of teaming up with a German manufacturer to recreate the camera. The new Wideluxx is being designed and developed under the brand 'SilverBridges', with one of the first changes being the extra x at the end of the name.

The idea is to blend the iconic lens and vintage charm with modern durability, providing what SilverBridges states as, "a unique photographic experience, appealing to both enthusiasts and professionals seeking high-quality, retro-inspired tools."

Blueprint for the Wideluxx (Image credit: SilverBridges)

SilverBridges also states, "Staying true to its analog roots, the Wideluxx will be purely mechanical, preserving everything that made the original great while incorporating sustainable manufacturing practices. With modern durability and timeless charm, the Wideluxx is designed to last for generations, capturing stunning panoramic scenes for a new era of photographers.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Its goal is to have the camera ready for a 2025 release, and with the desire for film cameras and the retro aesthetic increasing, it is sure to be a sought-after camera.

Jeff Bridges Takes A Photo Of Stephen Colbert With A Very Special Camera - YouTube Watch On

I am personally excited about this announcment, as it blends panoramic and film photography in a similar way I am used to on my Hasselblad XPan, and more recently, digitally on the Fujifilm GFX 50S II with the XPan crop.

You only have to look at Jeff Bridges' images to see what the camera is capable of – I hope this also means we get to see more of his incredible work!

Check out the sneak peek website for the Wideluxx!

You may also be interested in our guides to the best film cameras, the best panoramic tripod heads, and the best 35mm film.