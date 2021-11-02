The best panoramic tripod heads: get a wider view with your camera!

The best panoramic tripod heads are the key ingredient when even the widest of wide-angle lenses isn't enough. Sometimes, the view in front of us is just so wide and majestic that we need to capture all of it, and the best panoramic tripod heads are the way to do it. With these movable heads, you can create a multi-shot panorama comprising multiple stitched-together images, to produce a wide vista in high resolution.

This isn't really an effect that's possible to achieve handheld; nobody's hands are that steady! While standard ball heads and video heads will include a panning base, panoramic heads give you absolute precision with click-stops at pre-set intervals. Using this, you'll get consistent image overlaps, making the final edit a breeze. Some are also battery powered, and can pan themselves over a set time period. This is especially good for timelapse!

You don't have to limit your imagination to just wide shots. You can also get more advanced panoramic VR heads that allow you to create multi-row and 360x180-degree spherical panoramas, producing a wraparound virtual reality effect. These are quite advanced techniques, and do require a head that lets you precisely position your camera horizontally and vertically. This is outside the scope of regular panoramic 'wide' shots, but we have included a section for these specialized heads.

If you're really interested in 360-degree imaging then check out our guide to 360 cameras like the GoPro Max. However, these can't match the resolution possible by using multiple stitched images snapped by a conventional camera, so for best results, break out one of the panoramic heads in our guide!

Five things to look out for in a panoramic tripod head

Which camera? There are plenty of panoramic heads out there, but some could be too small to accommodate a large DSLR with a full-frame lens.

On the go: Go for a compact folding head if you've got a small DSLR or mirrorless camera and it can stow in kit bag ready for spontaneous opportunities.

Select software: Even the most trick panoramic head needs to be accompanied by stitching software. There are plenty of powerful options, and some are even free.

Entrance pupil: Shooting spherical panoramas requires a head that lets you rotate your lens around its entrance pupil, so you don't end up with troublesome parallax problems.

Going handheld: Gone out without your panoramic head? You can shoot a single-row panorama handheld - just pan flat and level, ensuring each consecutive shot has a decent overlap with the last. Stitching software will do the rest.

Best panoramic heads in 2021

Single-row panoramic heads

These heads are designed for single-row 'wide' shots in a panoramic format. It's what most of us think of as panoramic images, and these heads may offer graduated markings for precise overlaps even motorized operation.

1. Manfrotto 300N Highly-portable panoramic head Specifications Weight: 609g Payload capacity: up to 14kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS $254.88 View at BHPhoto $254.99 View at Adorama Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Beautifully engineered + Satisfying to use for single-row pans Reasons to avoid - Needs to be used with existing a tripod head - Not suitable for spherical pans

The 300N may not look like much, but it’s a precision device. The holes around the main body accept a selector screw, so when you pan the head, it clicks into place at anywhere between 5- and 90-degree intervals. The setting depends on your lens’ field of view and focal length. Don’t forget to add an overlap between shots to help your stitching software.

The 300N’s quality build is reflected in its premium price tag, and you’ll need to top it off with a conventional head or mounting plate. It’s also possible to get similar panoramic results with a regular pan head if you’re careful, but don’t discount the 300N: it has plenty to offer.

2. Movo Photo MTP-20 Ideal for panoramic timelapses – but not with too much kit Specifications Weight: 0.41kg Payload capacity: 2kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS $149 View at BHPhoto Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Programmable + Excellent for time-lapse Reasons to avoid - Only supports light setups - Not suitable for spherical pans

Extremely lightweight, the Movo Photo MTP-20 is the kind of panoramic head you can throw into a bag on a whim if the mood to shoot just strikes you. It's designed specifically to allow you to create time-lapse panoramas, and can be programmed to rotate through its 360° range range over a set time period. This means you can really get creative with your sequences, and produce panoramic images and videos that really wow viewers. All this also comes at a pleasingly low cost.

Downsides? Well, the 2kg payload is a little brutal, and counts out larger DSLR setups. Though it'll take DSLRs and mirrorless cameras, the head is clearly more designed for action cameras and smartphones (you can tell by the way a smartphone holder comes in the package), so do bear that in mind.

3. Neewer Electric Panoramic Tripod Head A simple but affordable panoramic head, with useful Bluetooth interfacing Specifications Weight: 626g Payload capacity: 3kg (horizontal shooting; 1.5kg (vertical/tilted shooting) TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Large 1800 mAh battery + Very affordable Reasons to avoid - Remote also requires smartphone - Lower payload than others - Not suitable for spherical pans

As you've seen so far, panoramic heads can and do run up quite a high price tag. That's why we rate the Neewer Electric Panoramic Tripod Head; it's not the most advanced or sophisticated of the panoramic heads around, but it's available at a great price, and it works well. With the 1/4-inch screw, you can mount basically any type of camera on the head, and it offers three rotation settings (90°/180°/360°) over three timing settings (15 min/30 min/60 min).

The head has a generous 1800 mAh battery that's rechargeable and provides up to four hours continuous run-time, so you should be able to experiment to your heart's content. There's also a handy handheld remote, though be aware that this needs to interface with your smartphone in order to work, and can't trigger the shutter directly. Make sure your phone is charged as well as the head!

Multi-row and spherical panoramas

Spherical VR panoramas require more advanced heads – and more advanced shooting techniques – that involve careful positioning of the lens's 'entrance pupil' to avoid any parallax shifts with nearby objects. In comparison with the latest advances in 360 cameras, these old-school VR stitching techniques may look slow and time-consuming, but they still have an active fan base and offer the potential for very high resolution still image captures.

4. Nodal Ninja 3 MK3 with Rotator Mini Compact and convenient, yet versatile and well made: this head’s just right Specifications Weight: 475g Payload capacity: 1.5kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS $129.95 View at BHPhoto $219.95 View at BHPhoto $259.95 View at BHPhoto Reasons to buy + Travel-friendly + Precise, quality build + Relatively accessible price Reasons to avoid - Better suited to lighter cameras - Limited availability in the UK

The Nodal Ninja doesn’t look like much, but this pared-down head is ideal for shooting spherical or multi-row panoramas. Featuring only essential adjustment, the design is kept compact and collapsible and weighs just 475g.

Thankfully build quality hasn’t been compromised, as everything’s precisely machined with no slack between components, while locking clamps hold securely and are very grippy. The diminutive base has been designed so it can be loaded with optional detent rings for incremental click panning. Choose from huge 120-degree stops if you’re using a fisheye lens, right down to a finely-tuned 10-degree detent ring for making zoomed-in panoramas with a telephoto lens.

Improvements over the previous Mark 2 version of the head include a special surface treatment in the upper rotator to enable a higher load capacity - up to 3.5kg if you spec the head with the optional Rotator D10 base. Just remember that this is still a small head, so it's best suited to mirrorless or DSLR cameras fitted with a fairly compact lens.

5. Rollei Panoramic Head 200 Mark II Offers even better value than the Nodal Ninja 3 Specifications Weight: 1.2kg Payload capacity: 3kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS $187.13 View at Amazon $195.81 View at Amazon 123 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Versatile size + Solid build and precise operation + Handy rotating vertical arm Reasons to avoid - Limited availability - Locking knobs have very little grip

Rollei’s entry isn’t far off the size of the mighty Manfrotto 303SPH, but with fewer components and a lighter build, it’s half the weight at 1.2kg. The tall vertical arm gives you room to rotate a longer lens, and the 3kg payload capacity is enough for a full-frame DSLR setup.

The pan base has selectable click-stops at 15, 24, 60 and 90-degree increments, and it locks positively into these stops when rotating. The upper, vertical pan motion is just as precise and has click stops every 15 degrees, making it much more useful than the Andoer head when using a longer lens to capture a multi-row panorama. Another nice touch is the bracket linking the horizontal base plate with the main vertical arm. Loosen the clamp under the bracket and the arm can rotate, swinging your camera out so it can shoot straight down to capture the nadir image with less tripod visible in the frame.

6. Andoer PH-720B A bargain head if your camera is small and you keep your focal length wide Specifications Weight: 825g Payload capacity: 10kg (claimed) TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $126.99 View at Amazon $132.03 View at Walmart 28 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Very competitive price + Sturdy build + Compact when packed Reasons to avoid - Doesn't work well with longer lenses - Limited appeal for high-res spherical pans

Dropping big bucks on a head you may only use occasionally can be painful, so this keenly-priced option is tempting. First impressions are good, as the components feel rigid and lock in place positively. There isn’t a great deal of travel along each slider, but it’s enough to centralise a camera up to the size of a small DSLR. Andoer claims a 10kg max load, but this seems optimistic.

The compact rotating base has five click-stop increments at 15, 30, 45, 60 and 90 degrees, though the click action isn’t particularly precise. Rotation is at least smooth, and there’s no excess movement in the bearings. The same precision benefits the vertical arm’s rotation, and this has click-stop points every 30-degrees. Trouble is, that’s easily too much vertical panning distance to allow for overlapping shots when using a lens focal length any longer than about 40 degrees, and the arm can’t be securely clamped at positions other than 30-degree increments.

This head is a pleasure to use and very good value, but only if you’ll be using a wide-angle lens.

