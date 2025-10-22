SilverBridges unveils first WideluxX camera prototype at US convention

For decades, the Widelux has occupied a unique position amongst camera enthusiasts. First developed in Japan in 1958, this fully mechanical panoramic film camera uses a swinging lens and narrow slit that exposes film as it sweeps across a horizontal arc.

This enables users to capture distinctive panoramic images with a cinematic quality that's impossible to replicate digitally; simultaneously sharp and blurred, with a perspective that mirrors human peripheral vision. And that's earned it cult status among photographers seeking a particular aesthetic.

Unfortunately, production ended in 2005 when the factory burned down, leaving enthusiasts scrambling for rare vintage models. Now, that's about to change.

A working prototype

As reported by SilvergrainClassics magazine , SilverBridges has premiered the first working prototype of its WideluxX at the International Association of Panoramic Photographers convention in Minneapolis. Company owners Jeff and Susan Bridges, along with Marwan El Mozayen and Charys Schuler, publishers of SilvergrainClassics, introduced prototype 0001 in a video presentation.

In case you're wondering: yes, we are talking about that Jeff Bridges. The Hollywood actor, best known for The Big Lebowski, has used the Widelux throughout his career to document film sets. In a video on wideluxx.com, Bridges describes the experience of using the original camera. "The Widelux has this great proportion," he explains. "It's kind of like how your eye sees, with peripheral vision. And the swing lens, it's a whole new way of seeing! Between the time when the slit starts moving and when it's done, the world has changed."

Engineered from scratch

For the new prototype, the team has reverse-engineered the original Widelux, with each component being painstakingly recreated from scratch. In a gesture to the existing community, many parts are being developed with compatibility for classic Widelux F7 and F8 models.

Representing thousands of hours of work and substantial investment from all four partners, the new design is purely mechanical, preserving the character of the original whilst featuring sustainable manufacturing practices and enhanced durability. Designed to last generations rather than being a disposable consumer product, it will be traditionally crafted by hand in Wetzlar, the historic center of German camera making.

The full unveiling video will soon be available at wideluxx.com, where photographers can subscribe for project updates.

What happens next?

Whilst no release date or pricing has been announced, the existence of a working prototype shows the project is making real progress. Given that vintage Widelux cameras in good condition regularly command prices from $1,500-$2,000 on eBay, the demand is clearly there. And the prospect of a newly manufactured camera with replacement parts available offers something no vintage purchase can match: longevity and community support.

As film photography continues its resurgence, the WideluxX represents more than just a nostalgic flight of fantasy. It's a statement that mechanical cameras still have a place in contemporary image-making, and that the distinctive vision they offer remains worth preserving for future generations.