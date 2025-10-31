As a pro photographer I regret skipping the Nikon D850 – but now you can buy this mighty DSLR at its lowest price ever!

As I’ve grown older - and maybe a little wiser - my perspective on photography has shifted. I used to obsess over megapixels, always chasing resolution to deliver the best images during my professional sports photography days. But now? I chase pictures instead.



Looking back, that fixation on megapixels led me to skip what many consider the best DSLR ever made - the Nikon D850. It wasn’t 50 megapixels, and at the time, that was a dealbreaker for me. Big mistake!

Well, it’s time for redemption! Right now, London Camera Exchange has the Nikon D850 for £1,699 - a whopping £700 off. If you’ve ever thought about adding this legendary camera to your kit, this is the deal you’ve been waiting for.

Nikon D850 body: was £2,399 now £1,699 at London Camera Exchange With a 45MP full-frame sensor, the Nikon D850 is one of the last great DSLRs. The DSLR offers a beefier grip and optical viewfinder, along with a lower price point than mirrorless cameras with similar specifications.





The D850 is a stark contrast to what I shoot with now - my main camera is an 18MP Leica M-E. Yep, just 18 megapixels! But I can’t help but think the D850 would have been the perfect camera for me back then, and still now! It’s been on my “to-buy” list for years, and seeing it brand new at this price feels like the universe telling me, “Now’s the time!”

With its 45MP sensor, the Nikon D850 delivers stunningly detailed images. While I don’t need that kind of resolution these days, it’s a reminder that specs aren’t everything, let my experience be a lesson: don’t get caught up in chasing numbers. Instead, take the camera out into the real world and see how it feels, how it fits your workflow, and whether it inspires you.

That’s exactly what I should have done with the Nikon D850 years ago - and what I’ve done with every camera since. If you’re considering this iconic DSLR, don’t hesitate. Trust me, you’ll regret letting it pass by at this price!