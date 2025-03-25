Waterproof OM System Tough TG-7 compact camera drops to lowest-ever price

An almost unbreakable camera at an unbeatable price, the OM System Tough TG-7 is reduced to just £355 – an amazing Amazon Spring Sale deal on our favourite waterproof camera, and one of the best zoom compact cameras that you can still buy new.

The Tough TG-7 is shockproof, crushproof, freezeproof, and dustproof exterior, making it an ideal workhorse for adventurous holidaymakers and daredevils.

OM System Tough TG-7 | was £499.99 | now £355

Save £145 The TG-7 is waterproof, shockproof, shatterproof, freezeproof… basically able to withstand anything you throw at it, literally! Its bright f/2 lens and 12MP sensor give fantastic image quality, especially in dim underwater conditions. Throw in 4K 30p and FullHD 120p, a 25-100mm zoom range, RAW image capture and clever macro and microscope modes, this is the ultimate all-weather, travel, kid-proof camera. You will pay £20 more if you want this in red, rather than black



The OM System Tough TG-7 sports a 12MP backlit CMOS sensor and is also capable of shooting 4K 30fps video and 120fps full HD high-speed movies. It’s a fantastic holiday companion and its ultra-durable build means you can trust your kids with it, probably…

It's got a chunky handgrip providing a secure hold on the camera, while the internal zoom mechanism means the lens never protrudes from the body, protecting it from knocks and bumps. Straightforward but sophisticated, the TG-7 is quite simply the best waterproof camera around right now.

Check out our guides to the best waterproof cameras and the best zoom cameras