Waterproof OM System Tough TG-7 compact camera drops to lowest-ever price
Our favourite near-indestructible zoom compact drops to its best-ever price at Amazon - as long as you get it in black
An almost unbreakable camera at an unbeatable price, the OM System Tough TG-7 is reduced to just £355 – an amazing Amazon Spring Sale deal on our favourite waterproof camera, and one of the best zoom compact cameras that you can still buy new.
The Tough TG-7 is shockproof, crushproof, freezeproof, and dustproof exterior, making it an ideal workhorse for adventurous holidaymakers and daredevils.
OM System Tough TG-7 | was £499.99 | now £355
Save £145 The TG-7 is waterproof, shockproof, shatterproof, freezeproof… basically able to withstand anything you throw at it, literally! Its bright f/2 lens and 12MP sensor give fantastic image quality, especially in dim underwater conditions. Throw in 4K 30p and FullHD 120p, a 25-100mm zoom range, RAW image capture and clever macro and microscope modes, this is the ultimate all-weather, travel, kid-proof camera. You will pay £20 more if you want this in red, rather than black
The OM System Tough TG-7 sports a 12MP backlit CMOS sensor and is also capable of shooting 4K 30fps video and 120fps full HD high-speed movies. It’s a fantastic holiday companion and its ultra-durable build means you can trust your kids with it, probably…
It's got a chunky handgrip providing a secure hold on the camera, while the internal zoom mechanism means the lens never protrudes from the body, protecting it from knocks and bumps. Straightforward but sophisticated, the TG-7 is quite simply the best waterproof camera around right now.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
