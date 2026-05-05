A filter brand known for its special effects filters has launched its first compact film camera – and it uses a magnetic mount to swap filters. The Prism Lens FX Reloadable Film Camera is a point-and-shoot 35mm film camera that aims to bridge the gap between disposable cameras and reloadable cameras, with a special effects twist.

Announced in early May, the Prism Lens Fx camera brings the brand’s reputation for special effects filters into an analog camera. The camera uses a magnetic mount to add swapable filters to the lens. Three filters are bundled with the camera – including the Dream FX for diffusion, the Starburst FX for star-shaped points-of-light, and the Rose FX for vintage pink tones.

(Image credit: Prism Lens FX)

The brand’s slogan – Keep it in Camera – is even printed around the lens. The mix of real analog and special effects feels like an inspiring choice for the AI-weary creators looking for an affordable analog tool with special effects.

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The Prism Lens FX Reloadable is a point-and-shoot in every sense, not just the size – there are no manual exposure settings. The shutter speed is a fixed 1/120s – PrismFX recommends a 100 or 160 film speed for sunny days, ISO 400 for overcast days, and 800 speed film with the camera’s built-in flash for indoors and low light.

The lens is a 28mm with an f/8 aperture. A fixed focus design keeps everything that’s at least 4 feet / 1.2m from the camera in focus.

While there’s no manual exposure, the film advance is a manual style. A single AA battery powers the built-in flash.

Shots are composed with the optical viewfinder, which has a 70 percent field of view.

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Prism Lens FX is a US-based company started by two filmmakers who worked in music videos. The brand is known for its special effects filters, but last year, a trip inspired another idea: what if compact cameras could use filters too?

The Prism Lens FX reloadable film camera sells for $75 with the camera and three magnet filters. That’s about £56 / AU$105 / CA$102 at current exchange rates. The US-based company also ships internationally to more than 200 countries.

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