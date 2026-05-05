Want a more ergonomic thumb rest for your Leica? This one's made from steel usually used for SWORDS!

We love Leica's iconic M-series cameras, with their exquisite no-compromise build and pure shooting ethos. However, if you want to shoot one-handed, the minimalist (and slippery) thumb rest on M10 and M11 bodies doesn't offer the most reassuring grip.

(Image credit: AKuser BE THE ULTIMATE)

(Image credit: AKuser BE THE ULTIMATE)

But now a Chinese brand named AKuser BE THE ULTIMATE has come up with a larger, more sculpted thumb rest that should make an M10 or M11 feel considerably more secure in the hand. The rest attaches to the hot shoe mount of a Leica M11, M11-P, M11-D, M11 Monochrom, M10, M10-P, M10-D, M10 Monochrom or M10-R. It then extends over the camera's own thumb rest, both widening and extending it further outward. The carefully-designed shape avoids any interference with the camera's controls, and the fit is said to be seamless and rattle-free.

(Image credit: AKuser BE THE ULTIMATE)

Three finishes are available: Stainless Silver (constructed from Damascus steel - an especially tough form of steel with distinctive patterning that has historically been used in the construction of sword blades), Frost Gray, and Frost Silver, both of which are made from Crystal Titanium. The steel version weighs in at 37g, while the titanium thumb rests are just 22g.

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(Image credit: AKuser BE THE ULTIMATE)

Whichever finish/material you choose, it's said each thumb rest is precision CNC machined and meticulously finished, resulting in “a tactile feel that clings to your fingers and a high level of sophistication that rivals even Leica camera bodies". And to be honest, the manufacturing quality does appear to be first class, at least judging by the marketing images and video.

(Image credit: AKuser BE THE ULTIMATE)

At the moment the thumb rest only seems to be available in Japan, where it is distributed through E&I Creation and sold through its 2ndfocus retail store. There you will find the Damascus steel version for 53,000 Yen (approx. $336, £248), while the Frost Gray and Frost Silver titanium options are priced at 36,000 Yen (approx. $228, £168).