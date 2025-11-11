AgfaPhoto's latest compact camera comes with a hotshoe flash, a 3x zoom, and a twisting touchscreen
Agfa Realishot C110 offers a fresh twist on the point-and-shoot compact camera
AgfaPhoto has added a new model to its growing range of compact cameras.
The AgfaPhoto Realishot C110's most unusual feature is that it comes with a miniature detachable flashgun that sits on the digital compact's hotshoe – like the similar Realishot C130 we reviewed earlier this year.
Unlike the C130 which has a 10x zoom, the new camera has a built-in 3x zoom lens with an effective focal length range of 17-54mm – so offering a greater wide-angle view than you would normally find on a point-and-shoot model. The lens also offer image stabilization and a thread that allows you to attach 49mm filters.
The super-wide zoom lens combines with a flip-out and rotating 2.8in touchcreen panel to aid vlogging and selfies – as well as being useful for shooting at unusual angles.
The C110 has a 1/3in 13-megapixel CMOS sensor that claims to be able to shoot 24MP stills and 4K video.
The shutter speed range stretches from 1sec to 1/8000sec - and this can be manually selected in a choice of creative exposure modes (like on the C130). Sensitivity can also be manually set from ISO 100-3200. There is, of course, a fully automatic mode too if you just want to point and shoot.
The Realishot C110 will retail for €349.99 - which converts to around £270 / $405.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.