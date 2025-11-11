AgfaPhoto's latest compact camera comes with a hotshoe flash, a 3x zoom, and a twisting touchscreen

AgfaPhoto has added a new model to its growing range of compact cameras.

The AgfaPhoto Realishot C110's most unusual feature is that it comes with a miniature detachable flashgun that sits on the digital compact's hotshoe – like the similar Realishot C130 we reviewed earlier this year.

Unlike the C130 which has a 10x zoom, the new camera has a built-in 3x zoom lens with an effective focal length range of 17-54mm – so offering a greater wide-angle view than you would normally find on a point-and-shoot model. The lens also offer image stabilization and a thread that allows you to attach 49mm filters.

The super-wide zoom lens combines with a flip-out and rotating 2.8in touchcreen panel to aid vlogging and selfies – as well as being useful for shooting at unusual angles.

The C110 has a 1/3in 13-megapixel CMOS sensor that claims to be able to shoot 24MP stills and 4K video.

(Image credit: AgfaPhoto)

(Image credit: AgfaPhoto)

(Image credit: AgfaPhoto)

The shutter speed range stretches from 1sec to 1/8000sec - and this can be manually selected in a choice of creative exposure modes (like on the C130). Sensitivity can also be manually set from ISO 100-3200. There is, of course, a fully automatic mode too if you just want to point and shoot.



The Realishot C110 will retail for €349.99 - which converts to around £270 / $405.