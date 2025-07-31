With the US government threatening DJI with obscure import restrictions, it wasn't a surprise that the new Osmo 360 wasn't immediately available though all the usual retail channels the same day it was the rest of the world. But, if you want the camera I call the "new king of 360-degree cameras" in my review, it seems there are some places you'll be able to get hold of it, even in the USA.

Major camera retailers seem to have listed the Osmo 360 for sale, including B&H and Adorama:

DJI Osmo 360 8K Action Camera Adventure Combo has 3 batteries, a charging hub, and the selfie stick. (Image credit: DJI)

When there have been previous difficulties getting hold of DJI products, those lucky enough to live in northern states have simply driven across the border to Canada, where the launch took place with no issues.

The reasons that DJI products aren't entering the USA, and pricing is uncertain, are threefold.

Like all Chinese manufacturers, DJI face much higher tariffs since the Trump administration started taxing imports.

More specifically, though, DJI faces a ban which will come into force on new products in 2026 unless the government takes action to review the company and clear it.

In the meantime, the US Customs and Border Protection are detaining shipments at ports, citing the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA).

This law allows customs officials to say that goods came from China’s Xinjiang region – which is under international scrutiny for forced labour.

The customs officials need no evidence whatsoever, and can and do stop goods "unless proven otherwise".

DJI has repeatedly disputed any forced labour ties, and there is no evidence. Previous DJI products – notably the Air 3S, but also the whole range have been affected; the Mavic 4 Pro never officially launched in the USA, and now it seems the Osmo 360 may be suffering the same fate.

See DJI's launch video in the Osmo 360 launch news story, and read my full review of the DJI Osmo 360.