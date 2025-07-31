Remember those create-your-own-ending books? Adobe just launched a new take, AI video style. Adobe just shared an unfinished AI-powered film created by director Sam Finn – and it wants the creative community to finish it.

The Unfinished Film is the start of a film with no ending. Instead, Adobe is inviting creators to put their own take on the film and create the ending or remix and reshape what the original director started. Adobe invites creators to download the original file and use Firefly to create their own version of the story.

The film’s unfinished aspect isn’t the only way Adobe is showing what its AI can do here. The initial film is filled with scientifically impossible scenes that would take a special effects team (and probably a Hollywood-level budget) to shoot in-camera, including upside-down cities and flying taxis. The film also mixes flashes of different styles, from animation to black-and-white sketches.

Adobe is using the community storytelling project to show how Firefly allows creators to shift the narrative. “We’ve spent time with editors, filmmakers, and creative teams who’ve made it clear: they don’t want automation, they want amplification—tools that spark new ideas, speed up workflows, and preserve creative control,” Adobe wrote in a blog post.

While Adobe is asking the public to finish the film, the company also reached out to four creators to share four different takes on remixing the film as inspiration. This variation was created by creative director Simen Cohen (@thepacman82):

This remix of the film was created by filmmaker and content creator Keenan Lam (@keenanlam)

Adobe Firefly is a free software to download. Generative AI requires using generative credits, however. Adobe’s free Firefly app includes enough complementary credits to generate two videos and 40 seconds of audio, but larger projects require a subscription with generative credits.

Firefly is based on Adobe’s own AI database, which was built using licensed content, which Adobe says makes Firefly safe for commercial use. The Firefly app also allows users to choose from third-party models, including Google Veo3 and Imagen3. Every AI-generated content from Firefly uses Content Credentials with an AI label.

Adobe Firefly is available to download on the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store, as well as online. The files for The Unfinished Film are available to remix from Adobe.

