Missed out last time? Three Lumix Micro Four Thirds cameras get new firmware

Panasonic LUMIX's focus continues to be on security enhancement and operational stability

If you're shooting with one of Panasonic's Micro Four Thirds mirrorless cameras, including the Lumix GH7, G9 II, or GH5 II, there's a new firmware update available that improves security and operational stability.

Following a recent firmware update rollout for full-frame models like Lumix S9, S5 II, and S5 IIX, Panasonic has now extended its attention to its G-line Micro Four Third models. If you own a different Lumix model, take a look at the last firmware rollout here to see if your camera is due.

While this update doesn't bring flashy new features like those released earlier this year (such as the feature-packed G9 II update), it focuses on something equally important: reliability and security. The goal is to enhance how your camera handles Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB connections, and integration with Lumix mobile apps.

Firmware overview

Camera models:

Micro Four Thirds: GH7 (Ver.1.4), G9II (Ver.2.4), GH5II(Ver.1.4)



1. Enhanced the security of products

Helping to protect your camera from potential vulnerabilities like unauthorized access or data interception (think of connecting your camera to a network or smart device).

2. Improved operational stability

This means fewer crashes, bugs, and glitches. Whether you're creating stills or video, the shooting experience should feel smoother.

Some GH5II users have raised concerns online about certain features being removed post-update. Panasonic has confirmed that these changes are intentional and were made to strengthen security protocols.

Notable changes for the GH5 II (some of which affect European models only) :

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When directly connecting the camera and smartphone via Wi-Fi, the connection has been changed to always require password authentication. (The [Wi-Fi Password] menu has been removed.)

The [TKIP] encryption method is no longer supported when connecting to Wi-Fi via an access point.

The [No Encryption] option in network authentication is no longer supported when connecting to Wi-Fi via an access point.

Wired LAN streaming feature (RTP/RTSP) has been removed.

The image transfer feature to PC via Wi-Fi has been removed. (Only European models)

The streaming feature via RTMP has been removed. (Only European models)

As always, I recommend holding off on updating for a week or two just to ensure everything runs smoothly and community feedback is positive. And even if a firmware update doesn't bring brand-new creative features, it's still worth applying once stable, as regular updates are key to maintaining your camera's long-term performance and reliability.

You might like...

Read more about what firmware updates are, and if you really need to install them. Take a look at the best Panasonic cameras, along with the best L-Mount lenses and the best Micro Four Thirds lenses to use with them.