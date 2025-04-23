Kodak Pixpro FZ55 is the cheap compact camera that just won’t quit, tops BCN Ranking (again!)
Kodak dominates Japanese domestic market share for digital compact cameras in March, while Kodak Pixpro FZ55 tops the charts
You can’t put a good compact down – at least, that’s what BCN+R’s latest figures suggest. Once again, the humble Kodak Pixpro FZ55 has fended off the likes of Canon, Fujifilm and Panasonic to top the BCN Ranking for the compact digital camera market.
It’s important to note that BCN+R gathers data from 4,000 stores across Japan, so these aren’t global figures. Still, it’s a good indication of which compacts consumers are opting to buy – and with seven of the top 10 best-selling compacts boasting a retail price of under $250 / £250, cheap compact cameras are evidently the best compact cameras for the majority of folks right now.
And with the Trump tariffs causing market turmoil, it’s not exactly surprising that the best cheap cameras are having a moment. Even the most expensive compact cameras on March’s list aren’t high-end compacts like the Fujifilm X100VI.
The Panasonic Lumix TZ99 retails for $498 / £469, while the Canon Powershot G7X Mark III can be found for $800 / £749. The trick, of course, for US- and UK-based buyers at least, is actually finding some of these cameras in stock.
BCN+R’s findings show that Kodak also enjoyed the largest market share of any compact camera manufacturer in March, with a 21.4% piece of the pie. Unsurprisingly, Fujifilm came in second with 16.6%, and Tokina with 13.7%.
Canon and Panasonic then followed with 9.6% and 8.3% respectively, with the remaining 30.4% allocated to a collective of unnamed manufacturers, simply listed as “Other”.
As for the BCN Ranking’s top 10 best-selling compacts in March, they were as follows:
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
1) Kodak Pixpro FZ55
2) Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo
3) Panasonic Lumix TZ99
4) OM System Tough TG-7
5) Kodak Pixpro FZ45
6) Kodak Pixpro WPZ2
7) Fujifilm Instax Mini LiPlay
8) Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III
9) Pentax WG-1000
10) Tokina KC-AF11
The top three cameras remained in the same position as last month’s BCN Ranking, with the OM System Tough TG-7 climbing from eighth to fourth, the Kodak Pixpro FZ45 moving up one place, the Canon Powershot G7 X Mark III jumping from twelfth to eighth, the Ricoh Pentax WG-1000 from eleventh to ninth, and the Tokina KC-AF11 slipping into tenth from thirteenth.
It’s worth noting that while the Kodak Pixpro cameras do indeed carry the legendary Kodak name, it’s licensed; the cameras are in fact made by JK Imaging Ltd. But when you're paying $139 / £114 for a camera, does it really matter? If these latest sales figures are anything to go by, evidently not.
You might also like...
Want more compact camera-related goodness? I’m a millennial and I’d buy a Kodak Pixpro FZ55… have I just made it uncool? Perhaps you're thinking of buying a Fujifilm X100T compact camera in 2025... Or maybe you're wondering if the Fujifilm X100F is still a good camera.
Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.