Kodak Pixpro FZ55 is the cheap compact camera that just won’t quit, tops BCN Ranking (again!)

The little Kodak Pixpro FZ55’s small size and small price tag has made it a compact camera star so far in 2025

You can’t put a good compact down – at least, that’s what BCN+R’s latest figures suggest. Once again, the humble Kodak Pixpro FZ55 has fended off the likes of Canon, Fujifilm and Panasonic to top the BCN Ranking for the compact digital camera market.

It’s important to note that BCN+R gathers data from 4,000 stores across Japan, so these aren’t global figures. Still, it’s a good indication of which compacts consumers are opting to buy – and with seven of the top 10 best-selling compacts boasting a retail price of under $250 / £250, cheap compact cameras are evidently the best compact cameras for the majority of folks right now.

And with the Trump tariffs causing market turmoil, it’s not exactly surprising that the best cheap cameras are having a moment. Even the most expensive compact cameras on March’s list aren’t high-end compacts like the Fujifilm X100VI.

The Panasonic Lumix TZ99 retails for $498 / £469, while the Canon Powershot G7X Mark III can be found for $800 / £749. The trick, of course, for US- and UK-based buyers at least, is actually finding some of these cameras in stock.

The right-hand column of BCN Ranking’s chart shows the positions of each camera in March, while the column to the left shows the positions in February (Image credit: BCN+R / BCN Ranking)

BCN+R’s findings show that Kodak also enjoyed the largest market share of any compact camera manufacturer in March, with a 21.4% piece of the pie. Unsurprisingly, Fujifilm came in second with 16.6%, and Tokina with 13.7%.

Canon and Panasonic then followed with 9.6% and 8.3% respectively, with the remaining 30.4% allocated to a collective of unnamed manufacturers, simply listed as “Other”.

As for the BCN Ranking’s top 10 best-selling compacts in March, they were as follows:

1) Kodak Pixpro FZ55

2) Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo

3) Panasonic Lumix TZ99

4) OM System Tough TG-7

5) Kodak Pixpro FZ45

6) Kodak Pixpro WPZ2

7) Fujifilm Instax Mini LiPlay

8) Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III

9) Pentax WG-1000

10) Tokina KC-AF11

The top three cameras remained in the same position as last month’s BCN Ranking, with the OM System Tough TG-7 climbing from eighth to fourth, the Kodak Pixpro FZ45 moving up one place, the Canon Powershot G7 X Mark III jumping from twelfth to eighth, the Ricoh Pentax WG-1000 from eleventh to ninth, and the Tokina KC-AF11 slipping into tenth from thirteenth.

It’s worth noting that while the Kodak Pixpro cameras do indeed carry the legendary Kodak name, it’s licensed; the cameras are in fact made by JK Imaging Ltd. But when you're paying $139 / £114 for a camera, does it really matter? If these latest sales figures are anything to go by, evidently not.

