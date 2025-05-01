Fujifilm compact cameras top sales at world's largest electronics store

The Fujifilm GFX100RF sold even more than the Fujifilm X100VI according to Yodobashi’s compact camera sales

The Fujifilm GFX100RF and Fujifilm X100VI were nowhere to be found on the BCN Ranking’s top 10 for digital compact cameras in March, with the Kodak Pixpro FZ55 taking the top spot for the second consecutive month. But according to Fuji Rumors, Yodobashi, said to own the largest electronics store in the world, has revealed that the Fujifilm GFX100RF and Fujifilm X100VI have topped its compact camera sales during the first half of April 2025.

Fujifilm’s compact camera titans have fended off competition from Canon, Sony, OM System, and Ricoh, which isn't a huge revelation given that Fujifilm is arguably the ‘it girl’ of camera brands right now. But with Fujifilm struggling to meet supply and demand for both the GFX100RF and X100VI, I’m actually pretty surprised at Yodobashi’s sales results. It certainly makes me wonder just how many units would sell if both cameras were in plentiful supply. Then again, the clamour to pick up these cameras is arguably feeding into the premium compact narrative.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I’m also surprised that the GFX100RF has beaten the X100VI, but with no other data to go on, this might not be a fair reflection of customer demand if the X100VI’s availability has limited sales. The closest competitor to Fujifilm’s compact kings was the six-year-old Canon PowerShot SX70 HS, which also didn’t make the BCN Ranking’s top 10 for March. Here’s Yodobashi Camera’s full top 10 listing…

