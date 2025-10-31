This SmallRig OVF fits most major camera brands, providing a retro experience and neat solution for cameras without viewfinders

External viewfinders have their limitations, but they’re a great solution for cameras that really solely on a rear LCD

SmallRig has just launched the Camera 28mm External Optical Viewfinder, which fits compatible Sony, Leica, Ricoh, Fujifilm , Nikon, and Canon cameras. It’s built to replicate the optical viewing experience of classic film cameras, and will no doubt appeal to users of retro cameras such as the Fujifilm X100VI, Nikon Z fc, and Leica Q3, all of which are compatible (see full list of compatibility below).

I can see this little OVF coming into its own when paired with a camera such as the Ricoh GR III, Fujifilm X-M5, or Nikon Z30, all cameras that rely entirely on rear LCD screens and don’t otherwise have a viewfinder.

This little external OVF provides a 35mm equivalent 28mm field of view, for a wide-angle perspective that SmallRig says is “optimized for street photography”. It has a built-in 4:3 rectangular viewfinder and is said to use “premium” optics, within its five-lens optical construction, delivering high-light transmission (98%) and “exceptional clarity with minimal distortion”.

This little device is built from aluminium alloy, weighs roughly around 23g and measures 29.0x25.9x21.0mm / 1.1x1.0x0.8in. Inside the box you get the viewfinder itself and a cleaning cloth.

SmallRig Camera OVF compatibility

Cameras without a viewfinder like the Fujifilm X-M5 will benefit most from an external OVF (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Canon EOS M5

Canon EOS M6 Mark II

Canon EOS M6

Canon EOS R50

Canon EOS R50V

Fujifilm X100V

Fujifilm X100VI

Fujifilm X-T30

Fujifilm X-T50

Fujifilm X-H2S

Fujifilm X-T4

Fujifilm X-T5

Fujifilm X-E4

Fujifilm X-E5

Fujifilm X-M5

Fujifilm X-S20

Fujifilm X-pro3

Leica Q3

Leica SL2

Leica SL3

Leica SL2-S

Leica SL3-S

Nikon Z 30

Nikon Z 50 II

Nikon Z fc

Nikon Z f

Ricoh GR III

Sony ZV-E10

Sony ZV-E10 II

Sony ZV-1F

Sony A6600

Sony A6700

My old DSLR made me realize how much I miss optical viewfinders – and how much I dislike EVFs. The Fujifilm X-M5 finally delivers on the compact promise of the mirrorless camera. Plus, the lack of viewfinders on modern mirrorless cameras is short-sighted, and I wish optional EVFs were on offer.