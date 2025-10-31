This SmallRig OVF fits most major camera brands, providing a retro experience and neat solution for cameras without viewfinders
SmallRig’s 28mm OVF could prove a great solution for Ricoh GR III, Fujifilm X-M5, or Nikon Z 30 users who yearn for an eyelevel viewfinder
SmallRig has just launched the Camera 28mm External Optical Viewfinder, which fits compatible Sony, Leica, Ricoh, Fujifilm , Nikon, and Canon cameras. It’s built to replicate the optical viewing experience of classic film cameras, and will no doubt appeal to users of retro cameras such as the Fujifilm X100VI, Nikon Z fc, and Leica Q3, all of which are compatible (see full list of compatibility below).
I can see this little OVF coming into its own when paired with a camera such as the Ricoh GR III, Fujifilm X-M5, or Nikon Z30, all cameras that rely entirely on rear LCD screens and don’t otherwise have a viewfinder.
This little external OVF provides a 35mm equivalent 28mm field of view, for a wide-angle perspective that SmallRig says is “optimized for street photography”. It has a built-in 4:3 rectangular viewfinder and is said to use “premium” optics, within its five-lens optical construction, delivering high-light transmission (98%) and “exceptional clarity with minimal distortion”.
This little device is built from aluminium alloy, weighs roughly around 23g and measures 29.0x25.9x21.0mm / 1.1x1.0x0.8in. Inside the box you get the viewfinder itself and a cleaning cloth.
SmallRig Camera OVF compatibility
- Canon EOS M5
- Canon EOS M6 Mark II
- Canon EOS M6
- Canon EOS R50
- Canon EOS R50V
- Fujifilm X100V
- Fujifilm X100VI
- Fujifilm X-T30
- Fujifilm X-T50
- Fujifilm X-H2S
- Fujifilm X-T4
- Fujifilm X-T5
- Fujifilm X-E4
- Fujifilm X-E5
- Fujifilm X-M5
- Fujifilm X-S20
- Fujifilm X-pro3
- Leica Q3
- Leica SL2
- Leica SL3
- Leica SL2-S
- Leica SL3-S
- Nikon Z 30
- Nikon Z 50 II
- Nikon Z fc
- Nikon Z f
- Ricoh GR III
- Sony ZV-E10
- Sony ZV-E10 II
- Sony ZV-1F
- Sony A6600
- Sony A6700
You might also like...
My old DSLR made me realize how much I miss optical viewfinders – and how much I dislike EVFs. The Fujifilm X-M5 finally delivers on the compact promise of the mirrorless camera. Plus, the lack of viewfinders on modern mirrorless cameras is short-sighted, and I wish optional EVFs were on offer.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Mike studied photography at college, honing his Adobe Photoshop skills and learning to work in the studio and darkroom. After a few years writing for various publications, he headed to the ‘Big Smoke’ to work on Wex Photo Video’s award-winning content team, before transitioning back to print as Technique Editor (later Deputy Editor) on N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine.
With bylines in Digital Camera, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Practical Photography, Digital Photographer, iMore, and TechRadar, he’s a fountain of photography and consumer tech knowledge, making him a top tutor for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, and more. His expertise extends to everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.