One of the world's toughest action cameras just got even tougher with the help of SmallRig

SmallRig has introduced its Cage Kit for the recently released DJI Osmo 360, a lightweight and versatile accessory designed to provide both protection and expansion options without compromising the camera's portability.

Released earlier this month, the Osmo 360 is DJI's latest action camera and first 360-degree camera, designed for immersive content creation. With features such as native 8K 360° video, a 120MP 360° photo mode, and a compact, waterproof design, it has all the right specs to become a classic. SmallRig's cage looks to enhance it further.

Weighing just 48 grams (1.7 ounces), the cage is engineered for creators who want maximum functionality while keeping their setup compact and agile.

Above: A video showcasing the SmallRig Cage Kit for the DJI Osmo 360

At the core of the design is comprehensive protection for the Osmo 360’s dual lenses. A foldable lens protection system safeguards the glass from accidental bumps and scratches when placing the camera on a table, while a silicone lens cover provides full 360° coverage during storage and transport. Together, these features ensure the camera remains safe in any shooting environment, whether on the move or in between uses.

Despite its protective build, the cage maintains unobstructed access to all essential ports, including the USB-C, battery compartment, and card slots. This enables users to swap batteries, offload footage, or connect accessories without needing to remove the cage.

(Image credit: SmallRig)

For mounting flexibility, the cage includes 1/4"-20 anti-deflection threaded holes on both the bottom and side. This enables stable orientation adjustments, ensuring the camera remains balanced without shifting the center of gravity, whether mounted vertically, horizontally, or on a tripod.

Installation is also designed for speed and convenience. The tool-free mounting system enables users to attach and remove the cage in seconds, making it ideal for creators who need to adapt quickly on location.

By combining lightweight construction, robust lens protection, and smart design features, the SmallRig Cage Kit for the DJI Osmo 360 delivers a balance of durability and creative freedom.

The SmallRig Cage Kit for the DJI Osmo 360 is available to order now, with shipping scheduled for September 15, priced at $36.99 / £33.90 / AU$58.90.

