New DJI Osmo 8 is ready for cats and dogs – and the first in the series to use Apple's DockKit

DJI, perhaps better known for its drones, has today launched the Osmo Mobile 8 – a phone gimbal which, as the name suggests, certainly isn't the first in the line.

It has a multifunctional module compatible with DJI's range of microphones to ease vloggers' capture of quality audio, as well as a built-in light with adjustable settings. A new feature with this addition is support for Apple's DockKit – this is a communications system that means that not only can the device be used with DJI's own app, but – assuming you're using an iPhone – it'll connect to the native iPhone camera app or any of the more than 200 iOS compatible applications.

(Image credit: DJI)

For both Android and iOS the device connects to its own app too, and uses a Multifunction Module to track subjects using AI. Subjects can now include dogs and cats as well as humans. To save weight, the module can be removed and popped on using a magnetic attachment, and can even cope with multi-person shooting.

The module adds features, including gesture capture – the 'camera' inside it can see a 'palm' gesture to toggle tracking, while 'V' gesture is a trigger and the 'double L' gesture can be used for framing.

The pan axis supports 360˚ horizontal rotation for the first time. Other features exist before like the ability to rotate the camera with three presses on the camera gimbal (though the app allows use of both front and rear cameras on your phone).

The device's overall weight is 370g and the operating time 10 hours. It is capable of phone charging, too (something useful when recording video a long time on a phone I assure you, as someone who ran out last time he was doing it).

The Osmo Mobile 8 ships from today at a cost of £135 in the UK – it will not be available in the USA.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We will be posting a review shortly.