The Black Friday camera sales are already in full swing – and this year some of the best deals we have seen have been on smart bird feeders

These bird feeder cameras bring nature directly to your screen, often offering live streaming, motion alerts, night vision, and even AI-powered bird recognition. With discounts already live, it’s the perfect excuse to finally add one to your outdoor space and start enjoying a front-row seat to the activity happening just outside your window.

They’re far more than just a novelty for bird lovers, too. For photographers, these cameras are a fantastic creative tool - ideal for studying behaviour, testing compositions, or simply enjoying the calming rhythm of garden wildlife. Pair one with a solid set of binoculars, and you’ve built yourself a year-round wildlife-watching station.

I’ve pulled together the best Black Friday bird feeder camera deals available so far, including top offers from brands like Birdfy and Birdkiss.

Updated November 23, 2026: Checked prices at all the top retailers to make sure you're getting the best deals for your money.

🇺🇸 Best bird feeder camera deals in US

Save $119.01 Bird Buddy Solar Powered Bird Feeder Camera: was $299 now $179.99 at Amazon This is one of the best bird feeder cameras we have tested, with one of the most slick all-around packages. From the feeder, to the camera to the app, Bird Buddy has thought of everything to make the experience as best as it can possibly be.

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Save $110 Birdfy 2 Smart Bird Feeder with Camera (Solar-Powered): was $279.99 now $169.99 at Birdfy The Birdfy 2 Smart Bird Feeder with Camera is a solar-powered, wireless feeder that captures HD video of visiting birds and uses AI to identify over 6,000 species. Easy to install with no drilling needed, it sends instant notifications and offers a simple, eco-friendly way to enjoy birdwatching from home. Read more Read less ▼

Save $90 Birdfy Hummingbird Feeder with Camera: was $199.99 now $109.99 at Birdfy The Birdfy Hummingbird Feeder with Camera is a solar-powered device that records 2K HD video from dual angles and uses AI to identify over 150 hummingbird species. It sends real-time notifications to your phone, offering an easy and immersive way to enjoy hummingbirds right at home. Read more Read less ▼

🇬🇧 Best bird feeder camera deals in UK

Save £40 Birdfy NETVUE Smart Bird Feeder Camera: was £129.99 now £89.99 at Amazon The NETVUE by Birdfy Smart Bird Feeder Camera is a solar-powered, wireless feeder that captures HD video of garden visitors, uses AI to identify bird species, and delivers live notifications and footage straight to your phone via an intuitive app. Read more Read less ▼

See our full guide to the best bird feeder cameras, and our separate guide to the best bird nesting box cameras