These are the best bird feeder camera deals I have seen this Black Friday!
Birdfy and others slash the cost of its bird feeder cameras for the holidays
The Black Friday camera sales are already in full swing – and this year some of the best deals we have seen have been on smart bird feeders
These bird feeder cameras bring nature directly to your screen, often offering live streaming, motion alerts, night vision, and even AI-powered bird recognition. With discounts already live, it’s the perfect excuse to finally add one to your outdoor space and start enjoying a front-row seat to the activity happening just outside your window.
They’re far more than just a novelty for bird lovers, too. For photographers, these cameras are a fantastic creative tool - ideal for studying behaviour, testing compositions, or simply enjoying the calming rhythm of garden wildlife. Pair one with a solid set of binoculars, and you’ve built yourself a year-round wildlife-watching station.
I’ve pulled together the best Black Friday bird feeder camera deals available so far, including top offers from brands like Birdfy and Birdkiss.
- Updated November 23, 2026: Checked prices at all the top retailers to make sure you're getting the best deals for your money.
🇺🇸 Best bird feeder camera deals in US
The NETVUE by Birdfy Smart Bird Feeder with Camera combines a high-definition live-streaming camera and intelligent bird recognition within a weather-resistant feeder, giving you uninterrupted access to garden wildlife on your phone or tablet.
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The Birdfy Feeder Bamboo is a solar-powered, app-connected feeder that captures HD video of visiting birds, uses AI to identify species, and makes wildlife watching hands-free and interactive.
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This is one of the best bird feeder cameras we have tested, with one of the most slick all-around packages. From the feeder, to the camera to the app, Bird Buddy has thought of everything to make the experience as best as it can possibly be.
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The Birdfy 2 Smart Bird Feeder with Camera is a solar-powered, wireless feeder that captures HD video of visiting birds and uses AI to identify over 6,000 species. Easy to install with no drilling needed, it sends instant notifications and offers a simple, eco-friendly way to enjoy birdwatching from home.
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The Birdfy Hummingbird Feeder with Camera is a solar-powered device that records 2K HD video from dual angles and uses AI to identify over 150 hummingbird species. It sends real-time notifications to your phone, offering an easy and immersive way to enjoy hummingbirds right at home.
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🇬🇧 Best bird feeder camera deals in UK
This budget model offers 4K video and offers free lifetime cloud storage for your images. It comes with a solar panel, so that you don't need to keep changing batteries to keep it running.
Check out our Kiwibit Bird Feeder 2 review
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The Birdfy 2 Smart Bird Feeder with Camera is a solar-powered, dual-lens feeder that captures detailed 2K and wide-angle video, uses AI to identify over 6,000 bird species, and offers live streaming and instant notifications through an easy-to-use app.
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The NETVUE by Birdfy Smart Bird Feeder Camera is a solar-powered, wireless feeder that captures HD video of garden visitors, uses AI to identify bird species, and delivers live notifications and footage straight to your phone via an intuitive app.
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See our full guide to the best bird feeder cameras, and our separate guide to the best bird nesting box cameras
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Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
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