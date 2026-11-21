I’ve used hundreds of different cameras and lenses in my time, and I’ve been writing about photography for around a decade, so I’m very used to contradicting myself… Well, not today! When coming up with a serious full-frame setup for $2,000, I decided to take my own advice, and that is: Lenses, lenses, lenses!

That is to say that if you blow your budget on an incredible camera, but don’t have the lenses to go with it, you’re driving a supercar on a dirt track. So, I’ve decided to cheap out on the camera in a bid to bring you the most versatile setup money can buy.

And while $2,000 might seem like a lot of money – because it is – it might not get you as far as you’d think in 2026…

Spend LESS on the camera body

(Image credit: Digital Camera World)

I’ve gone for the aging Canon EOS RP, because it’s currently only $699 at Adorama and comes with a free bundle of goodies including a 64GB SanDisk Extreme Pro SD card, a card reader, camera bag, editing software and a lens cleaning kit. However, you could also plump for a deal with a similar selection of goodies and the Canon RF 24-105mm F4-7.1 IS STM for an incredibly reasonable $999. Your choice!

Now, this camera has Canon’s last-gen autofocus, and it’s pretty much a no-go for video, but it still boasts reliable AF and can still capture lovely quality RAW images via its 26.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor. If you’re working with a relatively modest budget and need a lens platform, you’re not going to find a better full-frame deal.

Budget body! Save $450 Canon EOS RP: was $1,149 now $699 at Adorama It might have launched in 2019, but the Canon EOS RP is still a decent, full-frame stills camera that will deliver reliable AF and quality imagery. Plus, it’s a gateway into Canon’s incredible RF lens ecosystem. This deal from Adorama also includes a sizable bundle of FREE goodies. Read more Read less ▼

Budget body! Save $450 Canon EOS RP with RF 24-105mm F4-7.1 IS STM: was $1,449 now $999 at Adorama This is arguably the better deal. Not only do you get the Canon EOS RP, but you get the incredibly versatile Canon RF 24-105mm F4-7.1 IS STM, which pairs beautifully with the super-telephoto lens and tripod listed below. You also get a FREE bundle of goodies. Read more Read less ▼

Invest in the lenses

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Future)

This is the real reason why I’ve opted for the Canon EOS RP: you’ve got roughly $1,300 left to spend on decent glass. I’ve gone for the Canon RF 35mm f/1.8 Macro IS STM, priced at $469 at B&H Photo, and the Canon RF 100-400mm f/5.6-8 IS USM, currently going for $699 at the same retailer.

The Canon RF 35mm f/1.8 Macro IS STM is a deceptively versatile lens, because the fast aperture means it’s great in low light, it’s a 1:2 macro optic – not true macro, but very useful nonetheless – and with a 35mm focal length, it can be used to capture anything from street, landscapes, portraits and more. It’s also compact and lightweight, making it a great everyday companion.

The Canon RF 100-400mm f/5.6-8 IS USM gives you that long reach for sports and wildlife, as well as tighter landscapes and portraits. Sure, it’s very narrow at the telephoto end, but for the price, you really cannot complain. You also get 5.5 stops of optical image stabilization to help counteract the aperture shortcomings.

Ultra versatile! Save $120 Canon RF 35mm f/1.8 Macro IS STM: was $589 now $469 at BHPhoto An extremely versatile lens. It’s small and light for everyday use, boasts 1:2 macro, a fast f/1.8 aperture, and has an endlessly usable 35mm focal length that will stand you in good stead for a huge range of subjects. Read more Read less ▼

Long lens! Save $50 Canon RF 100-400mm f/5.6-8 IS USM: was $749 now $699 at BHPhoto Not the fastest lens in the world, but it’s long, cheap, compact and lightweight, and features 5.5 stops of optical image stabilization. Long lenses can be very expensive; this is a great starting point to round out your kit bag. Read more Read less ▼

And finally, I’ve gone for a decent tripod. If you’ve read the beginner camera setup I’d buy with a $700 budget, then you’ll know I’ve already waxed lyrical about the Manfrotto Befree Advanced AS. You see, I’ve wrestled with too many cheap tripods in my life that have had loose or sticky joints, and I’ve concluded that a quality tripod is something every photographer should invest in from the word go.

Currently at $159.95, the Befree Advanced isn’t a silly price, but it’s what you’d expect to pay for a solid travel tripod. I also stand by it because I own the carbon fiber version and it’s still going strong. It’s got a 9-kg payload, which means it will effortlessly handle the gear listed here and more should you invest in heavier kit in the future.

So, there you have it: a full-frame camera, two lenses, a tripod, and a bundle of free goodies for $2,026.95 (only a couple of coffees over budget). Or, if you swap out the macro lens for the Canon EOS RP with 24-105mm STM bundle and still go for the super-telephoto lens and tripod, you’re under budget at $1,857.95.

Still undecided? Check out the best mirrorless cameras.