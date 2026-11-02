Birdfy just made one of its best smart bird feeder photo features free for life – and existing owners aren't left out!

Knowing which birds are visiting your backyard is one of the biggest attractions of owning one of the best bird feeder cameras, but having to pay an additional subscription just to identify them can take some of the enjoyment away.

Thankfully, Birdfy is doing something about that, announcing that its automatic bird species identification technology is now completely free for life, allowing new and existing customers to recognize more than 6,000 species without paying another penny in subscription fees.

This latest announcement means anyone with a compatible Birdfy smart birdwatching device can now enjoy unlimited automatic species identification, with no daily limits, manual identification requests, or trial periods. Whether it's a familiar cardinal stopping by for breakfast or an unusual visitor making an unexpected appearance, Birdfy's technology can name the bird almost instantly. Better still, the change applies to existing customers as well as those purchasing a new device, making it a welcome upgrade for anyone already invested in the Birdfy ecosystem.

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Birdfy has become a familiar name in the increasingly popular world of smart birdwatching, offering everything from camera-equipped bird feeders to connected bird baths and birdhouses. These devices allow users to observe and record wildlife visiting their gardens, often capturing moments that would otherwise go unnoticed.

Automatic species identification takes that experience a step further, helping users learn more about the birds appearing in front of their cameras. "Every backyard has a cast of characters, and getting to know them is part of the joy of birding," said Allen Chen, founder and CEO of Birdfy. "We believe identifying those visitors should come with the Birdfy experience."

Perhaps the most interesting part of this announcement is just how straightforward Birdfy is making the change. Customers simply need to register through the Birdfy app and connect their device to activate lifetime species identification. The feature is included across the company's Free, Plus, and Pro membership tiers, with all three using the same identification model.

There are still optional paid subscriptions available, however, offering more advanced capabilities such as identifying a bird's sex, estimating its age category, and highlighting potential health indicators. Existing subscribers who already have access to these enhanced features will retain them.

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For me, this feels like a sensible move from Birdfy, particularly as smart bird feeders and wildlife cameras continue to attract photographers and nature enthusiasts who want to discover more about the wildlife on their doorstep. The cameras themselves are already an excellent way to observe birds without disturbing them, but being able to identify thousands of species without worrying about another ongoing subscription makes the experience considerably more appealing.

With the holiday shopping season approaching, it could also make Birdfy's devices a more attractive gift for budding birdwatchers. After all, when you've already paid for a smart bird feeder, surely knowing who's coming to dinner should be part of the package?