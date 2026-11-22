A British film camera restoration expert is setting out to document every film camera ever manufactured, in a bid to ensure that the history and knowledge of these devices never disappears from the public domain.

Pierro Pozello, who's based in Birmingham, UK, has been restoring analog cameras for the better part of 15 years, and gained wide recognition as a camera restoration expert on the BBC series The Repair Shop.

Earlier this year, he launched the Camera Index with a view to filling the gaps left by other sites that also document the history of film camera models.

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Each card in the Camera Index links to an individual camera model, with each webpage containing further resources. Pozello uses AI to generate the diagrams of the camera models, having stated on his website that getting his hands on each camera to photograph is practically "impossible" (Image credit: Pierro Pozello)

“There are some brilliant books on film cameras. Online resources like Camera-Wiki and Collectiblend already do a great job, too,” he said.

“What I wanted to do with Camera Index was make the information you’re most likely to need easier to find in one place.”

Pozello said that each entry brings together the “key facts”, like when the camera was made, what film it takes, and its aperture and shutter speed ranges.

“If you’ve just picked up a camera and want to know what battery it takes, you shouldn’t have to dig through a forum thread to find out,” he said.

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But the Camera Index is a monumental project, especially for a one-man band. Pozello believes that there are some 10,000 models to potentially document.

Since launching the alphabetically-ordered database, he has listed 2,360 models and reached as far as the letter "O" (alphabetically ordered, based on manufacturer's name).

Image 1 of 3 Hasselblad SKa 4a (Image credit: Pierro Pozello) Acro Model R (Image credit: Pierro Pozello) Lomography Lomo MC-A (Image credit: Pierro Pozello) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

So far these have included quirky devices, such as the Adams & Co Hat Camera (c.1892-1896) – as the name suggests, a compact camera disguised within a bowler hat – to more obvious devices, such as the Canon AFM II (1983).

“The aim is to document every film camera, so it’s less a question of whether a model deserves to go in and more a question of what I can verify about it,” said Pozello.

To verify information, Pozello explained that he draws on repair manuals and camera books he’s collected over the years, as well as old brochures, adverts, blogs and forum threads.

The camera restorer also said that his network has been vital, as other repairers with “decades” of experience have helped him, too.

(Image credit: Pierro Pozello)

As for the future, Pozello hopes to expand the index into “more obscure” photographic equipment beyond cameras, too.

The restoration expert explained that he’s already building a links section to point site visitors in the direction of camera repairers, specialist shops and manuals.

“I think it’s important that the archive doesn’t just document cameras, but also helps people find the information and services needed to keep using them,” he said.

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