AI-based photo editing features are becoming increasingly controversial – so one British artist built his own AI-free, minimalist interface Photoshop alternative. Niva is a new, free-to-try software for photo editing and graphic design.

Built by British artist Stuart Semple, NIVA is a photo editing, vector graphics, and layout software that doesn’t use generative AI and also isn’t subscription-based. The software started its life as a Kickstarter project called Abode in 2023. (“I can’t say that I woke up to a nasty letter from the lawyers representing Adobe for legal reasons, so I won’t,” Semple said.)

NIVA, along with being both anti-AI and anti-subscription, uses a minimalistic user interface designed to focus on the canvas. While NIVA is intentionally light for photo editing, the software includes tools for layers, cloning and healing, and curves, among others.

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(Image credit: Stuart Semple / Niva)

Beyond the editing capabilities, NIVA also includes tools to send files, along with a portfolio builder tool for sharing work and a “storehouse” for storing, organizing, and sharing work.

Semple is an artist whose work spans multiple genres, from painting to performance art. The British artist is not a developer, but NIVA follows a free color plug-in called Freetone that has earned Semple the moniker “The Robin Hood of the rainbow.”

“We make things because we love to do it,” Semple said. “We don’t want AI to do it for us.”

(Image credit: Stuart Semple / Niva)

In just two days, NIVA had nearly 30,000 downloads – launched just a few days after Adobe announced several GenAI tools for Photoshop 2027.

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“There’s no AI in here, so you have to use your actual creativity, your actual craft to make your work, but you’ll find all the vector tools, photography tools, drawing tools in here,” Semple said in a launch video that now has more than 13K likes on Instagram.

Currently, NIVA is web-browser-based, but a PC and Mac desktop app is “coming soon.”

NIVA is free to try, with one hour of use per day available at no cost. A lifetime access option is $100 (about £76 / AU$150 / CA$143). A day pass is available for $10, and if creators decide to buy the full software, that day-pass purchase goes towards the full license.

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