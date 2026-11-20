If you tell the non-photographer on the street that $700 is a very small budget for buying a serious entry-level camera, they’d probably be extremely surprised. But photography has never been a cheap hobby, and quality cameras and optics cost money.

Still, we live in a world where people are prepared to spend more on a smartphone, and compared to the prices of mid-tier mirrorless cameras and beyond, $700 is still a very modest and realistic budget for beginner photographers.

So, if you’re a student studying photography or a related subject, or somebody who’s always wanted to take their photography a little more seriously, here’s what I’d buy if I had to start over and had $700 to spend sifting through Black Friday camera deals.

Budget camera and lens

(Image credit: James Artaius)

The most important items on the list are the camera and lens, but even if you had $700 to spend on these items alone, your options would be limited. If you want to buy an interchangeable-lens mirrorless camera that can capture RAW images and be operated manually, then there are really only a few options.

My pick of the bunch is the Canon EOS R100. This is a true entry-level interchangeable-lens mirrorless camera, the likes of which Canon has been making in DSLR form for decades. And best of all, it comes with the Canon RF 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM kit lens, all for just $499 at Amazon.

So, what do you get for your money? Well, you get a proper little mirrorless camera with a nice grip, a pop-up flash and decent controls, although don’t expect a touch or flip-out screen. The 24.1MP APS-C CMOS sensor can produce great-quality images, but most importantly, it’s easy to use, meaning you can pick this camera up and start capturing images straight away.

And the ability to operate the camera manually means you can grow with it as you advance as a photographer. It’s a camera body that you’ll eventually need to upgrade if you want to take your photography further, but this is still an excellent starting point that many photographers have trodden before you.

If you’re somebody who’s going to be shooting video predominantly, you could opt to pick up the slightly more expensive, but still within budget, Canon EOS R50 V, which is going for $519. This boasts oversampled 4K 30p, 10-bit 4:2:2, and C-Log 3, as well as 4K 60p (cropped). But you will need to add a lens, as this is the body-only price.

Support and storage

(Image credit: Matthew Richards)

The Canon EOS R100 and kit lens give me $200 left to play with, and I’ve chosen to spend it on a decent tripod and a couple of SD cards. Now, you can pick up some very cheap tripods, but as somebody who spent years wrestling with sub-par tripods, I’ve found that a tripod is an item I’m not willing to compromise on. I’m not saying that you can’t get a good tripod for less, but the tripod I’ve plumped for I actually own. Technically, I own the more expensive carbon fiber version, but the aluminum version will certainly suffice for beginners.

The Manfrotto Befree Advanced AS is an excellent little travel tripod, and this version comes with the 494 Center Ball Head for $159.95 at B&H Photo. You see, the head is often where budget tripods will cheap out, but this setup is durable and the various joints should prove smooth and reliable. There is nothing worse than marveling at the perfect sunset and wrestling with your tripod – trust me. This is a piece of kit that should last you for years.

And finally, I’ve opted for a pair of SanDisk 64GB Ultra SD Cards. Memory cards are very expensive nowadays, so I’ve opted for slower UHS-I cards, which are going for $20.39 at Amazon. And since the Canon EOS R100 isn’t a speed demon when it comes to burst speeds or a camera that can capture super-high-resolution video, this will more than suffice.

You might be tempted to buy a 128GB SD card, but I’d always recommend splitting your memory. Two 64GB cards means you can always keep a card formatted and ready to go, and if you happen to lose a card, you’ve not lost 128GB-worth of photos. So there you have it; that’s my beginner setup for $699.73, right on budget!

Still undecided? Check out the best cameras for beginners.