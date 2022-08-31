The best bird feeder camera in 2022: birdwatching at home

The best bird feeder cameras make it possible to take close up photos of beautiful birds in your own back yard or garden.

While bird watching is a fun and fascinating hobby that can be enjoyed by all ages, the best lenses for bird photography (opens in new tab) can be expensive and a bit unwieldy, and that means that bird photography has traditionally been enjoyed by photographers who could invest in long telephotos and specialist cameras.

Fortunately, the best bird feeder cameras have changed that by making the technology smaller, more affordable and easy to use. Bird feeder cameras come in several shapes and sizes. Some are very intuitive to use – pairing with smartphone apps for taking photos and monitoring the feeders live – and others require a bit more time to set up.

In this guide we’ve selected the best bird feeder cameras at a range of price points, settings and designs. We’ll also be reviewing as many as possible to ensure that our guide is accurate and reliable.

The best bird feeder cameras

(Image credit: Netvue)

1. Netvue Birdfy Smart Bird Feeder Camera A cute product with a long battery and bird-identifying smarts Specifications Power source: USB-C charging Connectivity: 2.4GHz Wi-Fi only Storage: MicroSD (not included)/free on Netvue app Resolution: 1080P video Feeder capacity: 1.5L Today's Best Deals View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + AI bird identifying function + Long battery life + Built-in mic and speaker Reasons to avoid - A bit garish - Bird identification not accurate - An expensive option

The Netvue Birdfy Smart Bird Feeder Camera is one of the more expensive bird feeder cameras on the market, but it's a good buy for very keen birdwatchers, or those who want to know the comings and goings in their garden with help from AI technology. Likewise, the bird recognition smarts could be a good way to get younger users into wildlife. You can check the bird feeder at any time from your phone, and hear them, too, thanks to the built-in microphone.

With a decent 1080P live camera, and the ability to identify 6000+ bird species, it's possible to see why the Netvue has become a popular option. Installation is quick and friendly, and it's easy to turn notifications on and off if you don't want to know when a bird has visited, however the bird-recognition won't always be completely accurate. The bright and plastic design of the Netvue Birdfy camera might put off some users, especially those with a more natural-looking garden. However, it's generally the easiest camera in this guide to set up and use. You only have to hope that the birds want to visit when you do!

(Image credit: Palprot)

2. Palprot Bird Detective Smart bird feeder For the most advanced AI bird species recognition Specifications Waterproofing: IP66 rating Power: USB-C charger, 30-50 days battery Resolution: 1080P HD Connectivity: Wi-Fi AI catalogue: 11,600 species Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Automatic sensing and notifications + Durable build quality + Smartphone pairing Reasons to avoid - Looks a bit tacky - Hard to find - Limited Wi-Fi range

The Palprot Bird Detective Smart bird feeder can identify birds and remind you of when they visit, by sending notifications to your smartphone. The built-in camera can be set up to automatically takes pictures of birds that visit your garden or backyard, so that even when you're not around to see a rare bird, you still get a chance to encounter the sighting. The feeder itself is build with a modular design, so that each section is detachable and upgradable, and the product itself is IP65 rated – to ensure weatherproofing.

(Image credit: Technaxx)

3. Technaxx Bird Feeder Camera Station The best durable bird feeder camera on a budget Specifications Power source: 4 x AA batteries (included) Display: 2.0" TFT LCD File Format: JPEG/AVI Material: ABS Plastic Memory Card: MicroSD up to 512GB (not included) Resolution: 1080P video, 8MP stills Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Well camouflaged + IP56 rated weather protection + Close-focusing lens + Several mounting options Reasons to avoid - Utilitarian design - Doesn't take SD cards - No companion app or bird recognition

The Technaxx Bird Camera is a durable and camouflaged option, with a removable food and water container. Its closest focusing distance is 6-15cm, while it has a viewing angle of 100 degrees. Like the Netvue Birdfy camera, it also has a built in microphone and speaker (although we're still not sure convinced as to why you'd need the former).

Despite being one of the more affordable cameras in our list, it offers slow motion video up to 25 fps, and there are 940nm LEDs for recording footage in low light. Rated with a protection class IP56, the Technaxx Bird Camera is likely to stand the test of time when left outside in your garden.

(Image credit: Green Feathers)

4. Green Feathers 1080p HD Outdoor Bird Feeder Camera The best camera if you want a more traditional-looking bird feeder Specifications Power source: Cable, DC 12V 1A Weatherproofind: IP68 Video: 1080p, 25fps Sensor: 1/2.8" NVP2441+IMX307 Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Compact camera + Affordable kit bundle + Weatherproof Reasons to avoid - Requires wiring in - No microphone - No AI-recognition

This kit includes a bird feeder, wooden mount and the Green Feathers Wildlife Wi-Fi Bird Box Camera, which can also be bought separately and placed in a bird box. This 1080p Full HD camera is housed in a water-tight casing rated IP68, so you won't have to worry about leaving it outside. It also offers night vision, and a Starlight chip for low light imaging. Assembly this kit is simple enough – you simply attach the waterproof camera to the wooden mount, hang up a bird feeder and watch birds flying in to get their food.

Unlike the Netvue, Birdfy and Palprot cameras, this product is designed for viewing on a tv or monitor, and it comes with a 20-meter cable to transmit video from the camera and power it, too. In theory, you could watch the bird life from your living room TV, although this might take a bit more wiring than a smartphone app.

What to look for in a bird feeder camera

Mounting options: Consider where you might want to put your bird feeder, as some come with tree mounts, or fittings to mount them on a wall.

Power source: Some bird feeder cameras run off traditional batteries, while others can be recharged via USB-C or even solar power. Check the quoted run times for each camera, as removing the camera frequently to charge it could disrupt the birds.

AI bird-recognition: Several bird feeder cameras on the market now come with AI tech to recognize thousands of different species, and they can be set to alert you when they land on the feeder. If you want to increase your bird knowledge, this feature might help you – but the AI technology isn't always accurate, of course!

Video output: Most bird feeder cameras come with a standard resolution of 1080p, which is more than adequate for monitoring birds but not really high enough for extracting high quality stills from. For professional bird shots, you'll need one of the best lenses for bird photography (opens in new tab).

Don't forget that while birdwatching is becoming increasingly popular, bird feeder cameras are still quite specialist. If you're feeling confident, you could make your own by positioning a waterproof outdoor security camera (opens in new tab) near an established feeder – or use a trail camera (opens in new tab).

How we test the best bird feeder cameras

We test out bird feeder cameras by calling in each product and putting it through real-world testing for several weeks. We commission reviews to experts in their field, which means that they'll know exactly what to look for when it comes to letting you know whether a product is a good buy. Find out more about how we test and review at Digital Camera World (opens in new tab).

If you're a natural history lover, you might also be wondering: what's the best camera for wildlife photography (opens in new tab)? We've also got an expert guide to the best trail cameras (opens in new tab) – ideal devices for helping you track and capture animals.