ProGrade Digital slashes prices on its fastest CFexpress cards, readers, and Thunderbolt hubs
Get these hot deals while they last!
Memory card prices have skyrocketed in 2026, with the cost of the fastest cards seeing the biggest rises. But that hasn't stopped ProGrade Digital offering big reductions on several of its quickest CFexpress Type B and Type A cards for Black Friday, plus there are some handy savings on several of its premium accessories. So with memory pricing forecasted to stay high throughout 2027, now's the time to take advantage of a decent deal.
There's now a huge 30% discount on the 240GB, 512GB and 1TB capacities of ProGrade's Gold CFexpress Type B 4.0 cards. But it's the 1TB version that gives you the best bang per buck, thanks to its lower price per gigabyte of storage, and faster 1500MB/s sustained write performance. You also get incredible 3400MB/s peak read and 3000MB/s max write rates, making this card easily capable of recording 8K video.
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Want to go one better than ProGrade's Gold CFexpress Type B cards? Its Iridium range is even faster, with read speeds of up to 3550MB/s, though max write speed is the same as the Gold cards, making the price premium tough to justify. But if only the best will do, all three capacity options (400GB, 800GB and 1.6TB) are now discounted by 30%. The 1.6TB option offers the best value in terms of price per gigabyte, but avoid the 400GB capacity, as its sustained write speed is no faster than a 512GB Gold card, yet it costs more.
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Users of high-end Sony cameras will appreciate a 15% discount on ProGrade's CFexpress Type A 4.0 Iridium cards. These offer a 1500MB/s sustained write speed and VPG800 certification, making them suitable for even the most demanding video recording requirements. Choose from 512GB or 1TB capacities, or you can get both capacities in double packs, again with a 15% discount.
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Need a CFexpress reader to go with your Type B card? ProGrade's PG05.5 dual slot (Type B + SDXC UHS-II) reader is just the ticket, offering transfer speeds of up to 1.25GB/s, along with handy features like a magnetic base and adhesive plate for secure mounting. Now with 20% off, it's a bit of a bargain.
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If you're after a premium hub to expand the physical connectivity of your laptop, the PG25 Pro is ideal. It splits a single Thunderbolt 5 upstream connection into three TB5 downstream ports, along with four USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports (2 Type-A, 2 Type-C), while two ProGrade card readers can magnetically attach to the top. A quality Thunderbolt 5 cable is included, and all for a 35% discount.
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Check out our guides to the best memory cards and best card readers
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Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
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