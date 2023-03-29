The best bird box camera in 2023

The best bird box camera is a must-have for any keen bird watcher. After all, no one can spend every single hour of the day or night patiently watching out for our feathered friends. Plus the very presence of a human is often enough to scare the poor things away.

None of that is a problem, though, with the best bird box cameras. These tiny devices hide away in a nesting box, and capture images and video of garden birds, up close and personal.

With so many options on the market, though, it can be overwhelming to choose the best one for your needs. So in this article, we've gathered together the best bird box cameras (also known as birdhouse cameras or nestbox cameras), taking into consideration factors such as image quality, ease of use, and durability.

Some of them stream to your TV, others will record too. Some come with their own custom-built bird box. And we've included both wired and wireless options on our list.

Whether you're a seasoned twitcher or a total newbie, finding the right bird box camera can add a new dimension to your experience and provide hours of enjoyment. Read on to discover the best on the market today.

The best bird box cameras in 2023

1. Green Feathers HD 1080p WiFi Wildlife Bird Box Camera The best bird box camera overall Specifications Bird box included?: Yes Camera dimensions: 44 x 44 x 33mm Weight: 330g Image sensor: 2MP 1/3" CMOS Audio: Yes WiFi: Yes Storage: microSD cards up to 128GB Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + High resolution + Motion sensor + Captures audio + Records onto microSD Reasons to avoid - Not the cheapest

If you're not super-tight on budget, we'll make it simple for you. This is hands-down the best bird box camera on the market today. With HD resolution, you'll get a crisp and clear picture, and with Wi-Fi connectivity, you'll be able to stream footage for your iOS or Android phone or tablet. If you want to record your footage, you can add a microSD card (not included) up to 128GB. And there's motion detection tech included, so you can set the camera to only start recording when stuff starts happening.

This kit also includes a purpose-built bird box for your camera, along with mounting screws for securing it. As you'd expect, the camera fits perfectly inside. The 2.8mm wide-angle lens provides a 110-degree field of view. And there's an in-built microphone for recording audio too, as well as four night-vision LEDs, offering a 1m night vision range, and a 10m power cable. In short, you have everything you need here to watch or record bird life in excellent detail.

Do note that Green Feathers sell a variety of kits with very slightly different options - so do check you order the set-up you need.

2. Green Feathers Wireless Bird Box SD The best bird box camera for value Specifications Bird box included?: Optional Camera dimensions: 42 x 35 x 35mm Weight: 65g Audio: No WiFi: Yes Storage: No Resolution: 700TVL Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Good value + Wireless connectivity Reasons to avoid - No audio - No storage

If the first option our list is too rich for your blood, then here's a more affordable alternative from the same manufacturer. So what don't you get with this model? Well, this camera doesn't have a built-in mic, so you can't use it to capture audio. You can't store your footage, only watch it live. And nor is it quite as high-res as our number one pick, providing 700 TV lines, which roughly approximates to a resolution of 976 x 582.

That's still pretty detailed, though, and fine for personal. Plus you still get a bird box to stick your camera, Wi-Fi connectivity, night vision LEDs, a 110-degree field of view, and the ability to stream to your phone or tablet. Plus you have a choice of a 10m or 20m cable. So overall, we'd say this is the best bird box camera for value.

3. Green Feathers Wildlife 700TVL Wired The best bird box camera with a wired connection Specifications Bird box included?: No Dimensions: 30 x 25 x 20 mm Weight: 80g Image sensor: OV7949/OV7950 Audio: No WiFi: No Storage: No Resolution: 700TVL Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Don't need WiFi to operate + Affordable + Easy to set up Reasons to avoid - Bird box not included

Not bothered about wireless connectivity? If you don't want to mess around with apps, or just want to save some cash, then this wired alternative to the first two options on our list will be up your street. This tiny camera sits in your bird box and connects straight to your TV via the included three-way cable. That will allow you to view live footage from the comfort of your sofa, in the same 700TVI resolution as the number two choice on our list.

Measuring just 40mm across, this tiny camera fits perfectly even the smallest garden bird boxes. And you get night vision and a wide angle (110 degree) lens to make sure you don't miss out on any of the action.

4. Nestera Birdhouse with camera The best bird box camera for resolution Specifications Bird box included?: Yes Dimensions: 25 x 25 x 25mm Weight: 1.17kg Audio: No WiFi: Yes Storage: Yes Resolution: 1440p Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + High resolution + In-built mic + Store footage on microSD cards Reasons to avoid - Expensive

Looking for picture resolution that's higher than HD? This birdhouse camera from Nestera offers the highest level of pixels on our list, although you'll pay a little more for the privilege.

The 4.0MP sensor captures 2560×1440p video, allowing you to get up close as your garden birds build their nest, lay their eggs and raise their newly-hatched chicks. The camera's motion sensor can be set to automatically record when movement is detected. Night vision LEDs produce excellent footage in darkness while the integrated mic lets you listen in on nesting birds as well.

There's Wi-Fi connectivity to stream footage to your phone or tablet, and you can add a microSD card up to 128GB (not included) if you want to save your video. This camera comes with a removable front panel and includes 28mm and 32mm hole protection plates, translucent windows, and a tray to keep the camera and wires away from the nesting chamber.

5. Hawk Eye HD Cam A good choice for live streaming Average Amazon review: (opens in new tab) ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Bird box included?: No Dimensions: 340 x 190 x 220mm Weight: 1.17kg Image sensor: 4MP Audio: Yes WiFi: No Storage: No Resolution: HD Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + HD resolution + Night vision + Audio capture Reasons to avoid - No wireless option - No storage

Already got a bird box and just want a camera to fit in it snugly? Then the Hawk Eye HD Camera, which measures just an inch on each side, is a worthy option. Particularly if you're interested in capturing the sounds of birds, via its in-built microphone, as well as filming or photographing them.

This isn't the right option if you're looking for a wireless connection or to store your footage. However, if you're happy just to transmit the pictures from your camera live to your TV, via the included 75-100 foot cable, then you'll be sorted. You also get a high quality, HD resolution picture, and infrared LEDs for watching birds at night.

This bird box camera comes with a 1.5-litre container, allowing you to store lots of food to attract birds to its lens. And its specs are excellent.

The box itself is IP65 weatherproof, the camera offers WiFi connectivity and 1080P high resolution, and it uses smart AI to recognize more than 6,000 types and species of birds for you. You can zoom into details with up to 8X magnification, store images and videos in the cloud, and the app will give you information about the birds you've shot.