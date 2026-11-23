Black Friday is now just four days away, and B&H Photo has just delivered what might be one of my favorite Nikon deals of the entire year!

The mighty Nikon Z9, a camera that has long been the dream of countless professional photographers, has just received an absolutely massive $1,100 discount, bringing its price crashing down from $5,896.95 to just $4,796.95 at B&H Photo.

That's an astonishing saving on one of Nikon's most powerful cameras, and quite frankly, it's the kind of Black Friday bargain that really makes me sit up and take notice!

huge savings Save $1,100 Nikon Z9: was $5,896.95 now $4,796.95 at BHPhoto The Nikon Z9 is an absolute powerhouse of a professional mirrorless camera, combining a stunning 45.7MP full-frame sensor, blisteringly fast autofocus, up to 120fps continuous shooting, and impressive 8K video capabilities, making it a dream camera for sports, wildlife, and professional photographers.

For those unfamiliar with the Z9, this is Nikon's flagship professional mirrorless camera, and it's an absolute beast! Packing a stunning 45.7MP stacked full-frame sensor, incredibly sophisticated autofocus, blisteringly fast continuous shooting, and outstanding 8K video capabilities, it's a camera designed to tackle just about anything you can throw at it. Whether you're photographing fast-moving wildlife, professional sports, or demanding commercial assignments, the Z9 delivers the kind of performance that makes it a dream camera for serious photographers.

What makes this deal particularly exciting is that we're talking about a camera that originally commanded almost $6,000, now available for comfortably under $5,000. That's still a serious investment, of course, but saving a whopping $1,100 on a professional flagship camera is something you don't see every day! And with Black Friday itself just four days away, I genuinely struggle to see how B&H could make this deal much sweeter. There's always a chance prices could fall further, but personally, I wouldn't want to risk missing out on a discount this good.

If you've been dreaming of upgrading to Nikon's flagship mirrorless system, or you're a working professional looking to take your photography to the next level, this could be the opportunity you've been waiting for. At just $4,796.95, the Nikon Z9 is looking more tempting than ever, and with Black Friday shopping already in full swing, I wouldn't be surprised if this outstanding deal attracts plenty of attention. My advice? If the Z9 has been sitting on your wish list for months, this is certainly one bargain worth snapping up!

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See our pick of the best lenses for the Nikon Z9