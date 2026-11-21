Wildlife photography has the unique ability to showcase species that I haven’t yet had the opportunity to see in person. This week, wildlife photographers have allowed me to glimpse creatures from the Falkland Islands to the Indian Ocean.

I’ve scoured the web for inspiring wildlife photographs; these are five of my favorite wildlife photos this week.

A penguin under a stormy sky

(Image credit: Dan Kitwood / Getty Images)

The Falkland Islands are home to around a million penguins from five different species during the summer breeding season, but those numbers are facing an increasing number of threats. Climate change, shifts in food sources, and increases in diseases like avian pox are creating threats on multiple fronts.

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Photographer Dan Kitwood photographed the penguins of the Falkland Islands on assignment for Getty Images ahead of a South Atlantic Environmental Research Institute study. I love this shot in particular because the stormy skies and ocean background create a bigger story about the threats to the penguins in the region.

A whale shark in striking lighting

(Image credit: Gabriel Vieira Costa / Alamy)

I love underwater photography’s ability to take me beneath the waves. This shot by Gabriel Vieira Costa is particularly striking, with the sun coming through the top of the water and hitting the whale shark (and his Remora friends) just right. Costa captured this photo near the Maldives in the Indian Ocean.

A striking fox in morning light

(Image credit: James Jagger / Alamy)

The early morning sun creates a striking side-lit portrait of this fox by James Jagger. The photograph was taken in East Sussex, England, around sunrise on November 14. A shallow depth of field helps the foreground and background blur while drawing the eye to the fox.

A saltwater crocodile with its catch

(Image credit: Tanto Yensen / Getty Images)

This shot by photographer Tanto Yensen immediately grabbed my attention with its perfect timing as a crocodile grabs a fish in its jaws. The frozen water droplets only add to the dramatic capture.

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Yensen took this photo with the OM System OM-3 and a 50-200mm f/2.8 lens. A 1/1600 shutter speed froze those droplets of water in the air, balanced out with an f/4 aperture and ISO 800.

A sloth and capuchin at play

(Image credit: Martin Bernetti / AFP / Getty Images)

I love the biodiversity in this photo by Martin Bernetti, as a sloth and a capuchin monkey play with each other in Once de Agosto, a small community in Yarinachoca Lagoon, Peru. Bernetti’s photo illustrates the diverse range of wildlife in the area, which tends to draw tourists to the area.

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