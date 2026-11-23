ZY Optics launches bargain super-fast prime for medium format cameras
It's a fraction of the price of own-brand GFX or XCD lenses
ZY Optics has introduced a Mark II edition of its Mitakon Speedmaster 65mm f/1.4 lens for Fujifilm GFX and Hasselblad XCD medium format cameras. The revised lens is 150g lighter than the original version, now weighing in at 900g, and is also relatively compact at 80.5 x 95mm.
Despite the weight reduction, the lens still uses a precision-machined metal body for premium handling, and you get a built-in retractable lens hood, so there's no need to carry a separate hood. The lens is manual focus only, but the focus operation is said to be highly precise, making it well suited to carefully staged portraiture and still life photography.
The core 11-element, 7-group optical path remains unchanged, along with the large f/1.4 maximum aperture – this should give a depth of field equivalent to shooting at f/1.1 on a full-frame camera. When you then factor the new, well-rounded 11-blade aperture diaphragm (replacing the 9-blade iris in the first lens), smooth, creamy bokeh and distinct subject isolation should be easy to achieve.
A 65mm focal length may seem strange, but it equates to around 50mm in full frame terms and a 46-degree angle of view, making this an ideal lens for street, travel, and general purpose photography on a medium format body.
The ZY Optics Mitakon Speedmaster 65mm f/1.4 II for Fujifilm G-mount and Hasselblad XCD cameras is available now from the ZY Optics official website. Expect to pay US $599, which is incredible value when you consider a Hasselblad XCD 65mm f/2.8 will set you back $2,750, while the Fujifilm GF 63mm f/2.8 R WR costs $1,700, and both lenses are 2 stops slower than the ZY Optics lens.
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Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
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