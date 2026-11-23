ZY Optics has introduced a Mark II edition of its Mitakon Speedmaster 65mm f/1.4 lens for Fujifilm GFX and Hasselblad XCD medium format cameras. The revised lens is 150g lighter than the original version, now weighing in at 900g, and is also relatively compact at 80.5 x 95mm.

(Image credit: ZY Optics)

Despite the weight reduction, the lens still uses a precision-machined metal body for premium handling, and you get a built-in retractable lens hood, so there's no need to carry a separate hood. The lens is manual focus only, but the focus operation is said to be highly precise, making it well suited to carefully staged portraiture and still life photography.

(Image credit: ZY Optics)

The core 11-element, 7-group optical path remains unchanged, along with the large f/1.4 maximum aperture – this should give a depth of field equivalent to shooting at f/1.1 on a full-frame camera. When you then factor the new, well-rounded 11-blade aperture diaphragm (replacing the 9-blade iris in the first lens), smooth, creamy bokeh and distinct subject isolation should be easy to achieve.

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(Image credit: ZY Optics)

A 65mm focal length may seem strange, but it equates to around 50mm in full frame terms and a 46-degree angle of view, making this an ideal lens for street, travel, and general purpose photography on a medium format body.

The ZY Optics Mitakon Speedmaster 65mm f/1.4 II for Fujifilm G-mount and Hasselblad XCD cameras is available now from the ZY Optics official website. Expect to pay US $599, which is incredible value when you consider a Hasselblad XCD 65mm f/2.8 will set you back $2,750, while the Fujifilm GF 63mm f/2.8 R WR costs $1,700, and both lenses are 2 stops slower than the ZY Optics lens.