A lot of stand-up comedy material is based around people referencing and remembering things from days gone by; mining a cosy collective nostalgia. It makes sense, in that shared reference points are one way to get an audience quickly on side – and paying attention.

As I’ve noted in past opinion pieces, nostalgia is a powerful drug, and that very much extends to ‘new’ camera releases that resemble old camera releases.

When I see the likes of the Polaroid Mod, it takes me back to my own childhood. I didn’t own a Polaroid then, but the adults did. And now I’m an adult myself, and a new Polaroid’s available, I certainly feel its lure. The same goes for current OM System cameras, probably because my family also owned an Olympus SLR film camera growing up – and I didn’t get to play with it.

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There’s also the sense of security that comes with the familiarity and certainty of a brand, or in the case of instant print cameras a photographic process, that’s lasted the test of time. I was even charmed by Fujifilm’s ‘Marmite’ Instax Mini Evo Cinema camera this year, probably because it reminded me of the time I begged my family for a Super 8 camera in the 1980s, to make stop-motion shorts with my Action Man/ GI Joe.

Polaroid Mod (Image credit: Polaroid)

And yet, manufacturers aren’t really targeting these new-yet-simultaneously-old cameras at folks like me. They’re primarily, and wisely, targeting a younger audience who weren’t even born when the originals of these cameras, or ones that at least looked and handled like them, were first widely in use.

And it seems to be working. So why is a Gen Z or millennial audience, who grew up with the image capture and sharing convenience – and, increasingly, quality of – smartphones, so charmed by something old school that really shouldn’t appeal to them?

We keep being told that ‘authenticity’ is currently highly prized in photography and by photographers; whether that means images with film-like grain or harsh flash identifying they’re not AI, or the retro look and feel of the dials, buttons and levers on the cameras themselves. The latter, apparently, at least has something to do with it, although my own 17-year-old definitely wants something that also looks cute.

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In addition, I wonder if the fact that today’s teens and twentysomethings have grown up in an era of swiping screens and storing images in the Cloud means they feel that, until now, they’ve missed out on the simple tactile pleasure of pushing buttons, turning dials and flicking levers to create images. A ‘sensory reward’ is something that retro-styled cameras like the Fujifilm X100VI, OM System PEN and even Panasonic Lumix L10 are, to an extent, bringing back.

So, to those of us over 40, the appeal of retro cameras is, to a degree, nostalgia. For those under 40, it’s novelty.

But at least the appeal itself is something we can all agree on. And for that reason I can’t see such designs and operation slipping (back) out of fashion any time soon.