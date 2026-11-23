Why would anyone confess to a crime they didn't commit? Robin Dahlberg has come up with an answer that all of us can instinctively understand – and it's now available in the form of a photobook.

According to the National Registry of Exonerations, between 1989 and 2024, 13% of all people wrongly jailed in the US had been convicted due to a false confession. Dahlberg knows the subject better than most.

Before becoming a photographer, whose work is held in the collections of the Museum of Modern Art and the New York Public Library, she trained as an attorney and spent two decades in the national legal department of the American Civil Liberties Union.

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Her book, Breaking Point: When the Criminal Justice System Fails, published by Kehrer Verlag, brings those two worlds together.

Created in collaboration with six exonerees, the book uses photography to explore how coercive interrogations can push innocent people to admit to crimes they had nothing to do with… and invites the reader to step into the interrogation room alongside them.

It features testimony from Jeffrey Deskovic, Vanessa Gathers, Byron Halsey, Eddie Lowery, Christopher Ochoa and Raymond Santana. Each was subjected to a coercive police interrogation, each confessed and each spent years in jail before being exonerated.

From the book Breaking Point: When the Criminal Justice System Fails (Image credit: Robin Dahlberg / Kehrer Verlag)

Lorenzo Montoya. An altered still from a Denver Police Department video recording of the 2000 interrogation of 14-year-old Lorenzo Montoya, who falsely confessed to murder and spent 13 years in prison before being exonerated by DNA evidence (Image credit: Robin Dahlberg / Kehrer Verlag)

An altered still from a Fontana, California, Police Department video recording of the 2018 interrogation of 53-year-old Tom Perez (Image credit: Robin Dahlberg / Kehrer Verlag)

Deskovic, a 16-year-old high school student in Peekskill, New York, was told he'd failed three bogus polygraph tests and was threatened with violence. He spent 16 years in jail before DNA analysis identified the real perpetrator.

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At 14, Santana was interrogated for more than 15 hours over the 1989 attack on a jogger in Central Park. And Halsey, who had a sixth-grade education and significant learning disabilities, was interrogated for more than 30 hours before signing a blank sheet of paper on which officers then wrote his confession.

What makes Breaking Point fascinating from a photographic point of view is how Dahlberg builds the claustrophobic atmosphere of the interrogation room. Everything is rendered in stark black-and-white, and printed in tritone.

In some of the most unsettling images, Dahlberg has taken stills from real police video recordings of interrogations and altered them, softening them into grainy, smeared shapes in which the people are barely recognizable.

One shows Tom Perez, who confessed to murdering his father after 17 hours of questioning in 2018. Days later, police discovered his father was alive and well.

These sit alongside still life shots of the interrogation room's leftovers, from a coffee cup and cigarette butts to a vintage polygraph machine, along with landscapes such as a long, gleaming institutional corridor.

Handwritten reflections appear, too, along with pages from original interrogation transcripts, court documents and newspaper coverage of the trials and exonerations.

Tight, close portraits

Then there are the portraits. Each of the six exonerees is shot in tight close-up against a black background, with hard, directional light picking out every line of their faces.

Some look away, lost in thought; others, like Deskovic, stare straight down the lens, challenging us all.

Jeffrey Deskovic falsely confessed to murder at the age of 16 and spent 16 years in prison before DNA analysis identified the real perpetrator (Image credit: Robin Dahlberg / Kehrer Verlag)

Vanessa Gathers, as a thirty-four-year-old New York City employee, falsely confessed to participating in a 1991 assault and robbery. During her interrogation, a detective yelled, screamed, and threatened her with his firearm. Based on that confession, she was wrongfully convicted and spent ten years in prison. In 2016, her conviction was vacated after prosecutors deter- mined that the confession was false and the interrogation involved coercive and unethical conduct (Image credit: Robin Dahlberg / Kehrer Verlag)

Raymond Santana falsely confessed at the age of 14 after more than 15 hours of interrogation. He spent more than five years in prison before DNA evidence and a confession by the true perpetrator led to his exoneration (Image credit: Robin Dahlberg / Kehrer Verlag)

Dahlberg traces the history of coercive interrogation in the US all the way back to the Salem witch trials, through to the Supreme Court's landmark 1966 Miranda ruling.

But false confessions are not a thing of the past: they continue to this day. And even when they are exposed, the damage doesn't stop there.

As psychologist Dr Sara C. Appleby puts it in her essay, "not only does a confession increase the likelihood of conviction, but it also continues to haunt the innocent person upon exoneration."

Breaking Point: When the Criminal Justice System Fails by Robin Dahlberg is published by Kehrer Verlag, priced $ / $56 / €48. The 184-page book has a Swiss binding with a dust jacket, measures 17 x 24cm and features 75 tritone illustrations, with texts by Robin Dahlberg and Dr Sara C. Appleby. It was designed by Caleb Cain Marcus of Luminosity Lab.

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