Grainy police video stills, empty chairs and faces in the dark: Robin Dahlberg's photos show how the claustrophobia of the interrogation room pushes innocent people into confessing
Why would anyone confess to a crime they didn't commit? Robin Dahlberg has come up with an answer that all of us can instinctively understand – and it's now available in the form of a photobook.
According to the National Registry of Exonerations, between 1989 and 2024, 13% of all people wrongly jailed in the US had been convicted due to a false confession. Dahlberg knows the subject better than most.
Before becoming a photographer, whose work is held in the collections of the Museum of Modern Art and the New York Public Library, she trained as an attorney and spent two decades in the national legal department of the American Civil Liberties Union.
Her book, Breaking Point: When the Criminal Justice System Fails, published by Kehrer Verlag, brings those two worlds together.
Created in collaboration with six exonerees, the book uses photography to explore how coercive interrogations can push innocent people to admit to crimes they had nothing to do with… and invites the reader to step into the interrogation room alongside them.
It features testimony from Jeffrey Deskovic, Vanessa Gathers, Byron Halsey, Eddie Lowery, Christopher Ochoa and Raymond Santana. Each was subjected to a coercive police interrogation, each confessed and each spent years in jail before being exonerated.
Deskovic, a 16-year-old high school student in Peekskill, New York, was told he'd failed three bogus polygraph tests and was threatened with violence. He spent 16 years in jail before DNA analysis identified the real perpetrator.
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At 14, Santana was interrogated for more than 15 hours over the 1989 attack on a jogger in Central Park. And Halsey, who had a sixth-grade education and significant learning disabilities, was interrogated for more than 30 hours before signing a blank sheet of paper on which officers then wrote his confession.
What makes Breaking Point fascinating from a photographic point of view is how Dahlberg builds the claustrophobic atmosphere of the interrogation room. Everything is rendered in stark black-and-white, and printed in tritone.
In some of the most unsettling images, Dahlberg has taken stills from real police video recordings of interrogations and altered them, softening them into grainy, smeared shapes in which the people are barely recognizable.
One shows Tom Perez, who confessed to murdering his father after 17 hours of questioning in 2018. Days later, police discovered his father was alive and well.
These sit alongside still life shots of the interrogation room's leftovers, from a coffee cup and cigarette butts to a vintage polygraph machine, along with landscapes such as a long, gleaming institutional corridor.
Handwritten reflections appear, too, along with pages from original interrogation transcripts, court documents and newspaper coverage of the trials and exonerations.
Tight, close portraits
Then there are the portraits. Each of the six exonerees is shot in tight close-up against a black background, with hard, directional light picking out every line of their faces.
Some look away, lost in thought; others, like Deskovic, stare straight down the lens, challenging us all.
Dahlberg traces the history of coercive interrogation in the US all the way back to the Salem witch trials, through to the Supreme Court's landmark 1966 Miranda ruling.
But false confessions are not a thing of the past: they continue to this day. And even when they are exposed, the damage doesn't stop there.
As psychologist Dr Sara C. Appleby puts it in her essay, "not only does a confession increase the likelihood of conviction, but it also continues to haunt the innocent person upon exoneration."
Breaking Point: When the Criminal Justice System Fails by Robin Dahlberg is published by Kehrer Verlag, priced $ / $56 / €48. The 184-page book has a Swiss binding with a dust jacket, measures 17 x 24cm and features 75 tritone illustrations, with texts by Robin Dahlberg and Dr Sara C. Appleby. It was designed by Caleb Cain Marcus of Luminosity Lab.
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Tom May is a freelance writer and editor specializing in art, photography, design and travel. He has been editor of Professional Photography magazine, associate editor at Creative Bloq, and deputy editor at net magazine. He has also worked for a wide range of mainstream titles including The Sun, Radio Times, NME, T3, Heat, Company and Bella.
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