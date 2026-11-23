Kodak Kodachrome slide film was loved by generations of enthusiast photographers, but sadly went out of production back in 2009. But Kodak is now bringing it back - in name at least - with a charming-looking keychain digital photo frame, that also works as a digital tracker.

The Kodak SlideTag is designed to be the next must-carry photo product from Reto Production, the people who brought us the super-popular Kodak Charmera.

Just like the Charmera, the SlideTag will be sold as in a "blind box" – so you will not know which of the eight different designs you have bought until you have opened the box.

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The miniature 1.5in e-ink display only offers six colors, and has a limited 240x240-pixel resolution (Image credit: Kodak)

Measuring 39.3 x 46 x 7.58mm, the SlideTag is similarly sized to a photographic slide – slightly smaller in area, but somewhat thicker. It features a 1.54 in LCD with a 240x240-pixel E-ink LCD.

The SlideTag can store up to 12 lo-fi images which can be displayed on the screen that can be shown in a loop - just like an old-fashioned slide show. The gallery is loaded and controlled via the free Kodak Memory Link smartphone app. The app can. also generate QR codes to be displayed on the screen (to link to your contact details, say), and also used to display a name tag or a to-do list on the device.

A keyring attachment makes it easy for you to carry your SlideTag around with you on a bag or with your keys (Image credit: Kodak)

The device makes itself more useful by also working as a Bluetooth tracker, that is said to be compatible with the Apple Find My and Google Find Hub location-tracking networks. There is a built-in buzzer for helping you locate the device, and it boasts IP54 weather sealing. It is powered by a user-replaceable CR2032 button cell.

The Kodak SlideTag will cost $34.99 (approx £26.50 / AU$52). You can also buy eight different designs at once for $279.92 (about £214 / AU$420).

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