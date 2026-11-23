Kodachrome makes unexpected comeback as Kodak SlideTag – a cute keychain digital photo frame with built-in tracker
As a follow-up to the super-popular Charmera, Kodak is offering another blind box photo product that you'll want to take everywhere
Kodak Kodachrome slide film was loved by generations of enthusiast photographers, but sadly went out of production back in 2009. But Kodak is now bringing it back - in name at least - with a charming-looking keychain digital photo frame, that also works as a digital tracker.
The Kodak SlideTag is designed to be the next must-carry photo product from Reto Production, the people who brought us the super-popular Kodak Charmera.
Just like the Charmera, the SlideTag will be sold as in a "blind box" – so you will not know which of the eight different designs you have bought until you have opened the box.
Measuring 39.3 x 46 x 7.58mm, the SlideTag is similarly sized to a photographic slide – slightly smaller in area, but somewhat thicker. It features a 1.54 in LCD with a 240x240-pixel E-ink LCD.
The SlideTag can store up to 12 lo-fi images which can be displayed on the screen that can be shown in a loop - just like an old-fashioned slide show. The gallery is loaded and controlled via the free Kodak Memory Link smartphone app. The app can. also generate QR codes to be displayed on the screen (to link to your contact details, say), and also used to display a name tag or a to-do list on the device.
The device makes itself more useful by also working as a Bluetooth tracker, that is said to be compatible with the Apple Find My and Google Find Hub location-tracking networks. There is a built-in buzzer for helping you locate the device, and it boasts IP54 weather sealing. It is powered by a user-replaceable CR2032 button cell.
The Kodak SlideTag will cost $34.99 (approx £26.50 / AU$52). You can also buy eight different designs at once for $279.92 (about £214 / AU$420).
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Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
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