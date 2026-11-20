Cameras are becoming increasingly hybrid-focused for both photo and video use – but the company behind a Kickstarter tripod that raised more than $1 million (around £760,000 / AU$1.5 million) wants to bring that hybrid versatility to tripod heads.

The Heipi KB50 hybrid head mixes the abilities of a ball head, gimbal head and fluid head into one compact system.

The new tripod head comes from Heipi, the same brand that launched a 3-in-1 travel tripod on Kickstarter in 2022. Now the company is back on the platform and looking to bring that versatility into a hybrid tripod head.

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The Heipi KB50 is a 2-in-1 that mixes the flexibility of a ball head for still photos with the fluid motion of a video head. At the same time, it also offers some of the counterbalance capabilities of a gimbal head for keeping heavier telephoto lenses counterbalanced without constantly locking the head in place.

(Image credit: Heipi / Kickstarter)

The tripod is built with a ball-head style design with a free-rotation ball that offers flexibility for stills. But a lock control on both sides of the ball head enables the head to move with stepless pan and tilt like a video head.

The base can also rotate smoothly or with 10° clicks, a feature designed for shooting overlapping panoramas.

The third type of head that the hybrid design wants to replace is a gimbal fluid head – and the hybrid does this by offering a counterbalance system rated for between 3.3-11lbs / 1.5-5kg. Once balanced, the head keeps the camera resting at the same angle without locking.

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That's not the only advantage of a gimbal head, which is why Heipi still calls it a 2-in-1, not a 3-in-1.

The hybrid head also incorporates adjustable pan resistance to help creators control the speed of camera movements.

The tripod head uses an Arca-Swiss compatible quick-release system with built-in spring-loaded safety pins, supporting a standard 3/8”-16 UNC female-threaded base.

The tripod head weighs about 1.23lbs / 560g and can tuck into a 3.74-inch / 95mm slot in a camera bag (with the handle removed).

The tripod head is expected to retail for $349 (£265 / AU$525) when it launches at retail, but backers willing to take the Kickstarter risk can get $80 off at $269 (£205 / AU$405).

Editor's note: As with all crowdfunding projects, there is no guarantee that the final product will match the early depictions in the campaign – or that the final product will be completed or delivered at all. DCW does not endorse this or any other crowdfunding campaign.

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