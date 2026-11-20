We have a new podcast out today… part of our new series of podcasts that we aim to record every week, looking at the key launches that we have reported in the past seven days. Our team will give their candid, and sometimes controversial, views on these new announcements - debating the strengths, weaknesses, and controversies.

This week, Editor-in-Chief James Artaius, US Editor Hillary Grigonis join me to chat about the latest box-shaped camera from Panasonic, a rather nice-looking half-frame film camera, and a rundown of the most interesting announcements from Adobe Max.

Lumix gets serious on cinema, half-frame gets cheaper, and Adobe's AI obsession | DCW News Podcast - YouTube Watch On

Above: Watch the DCW News Podcast on YouTube now



First up, the newly announced Panasonic Lumix SH-X1. With internal ProRes RAW, Blackmagic RAW support, genlock, timecode, 32-bit-float audio, and open-gate recording, this is Lumix getting very serious about professional cinema. But at $4,700 body-only, who is it actually for?

At the opposite end of the spectrum is the new Lomography Lomo 72, a $79 half-frame film camera that squeezes 72 shots from a standard 36-exposure roll. With film getting increasingly expensive, could half-frame be one of the best ways to keep shooting analog?

Finally, we unpack Adobe Max and its latest Lightroom and Photoshop updates, from Glow and more powerful masking to Relight and Creative Agent. Are photographers actually asking for more generative AI, or are the smaller practical editing improvements the tools that matter most?

We’d love to hear your thoughts… Does the Lumix SH-X1 justify its price?

Would you shoot 72 frames on one roll of film?

And how much AI do you actually want in your photo editing?



Let us know in the comments below…