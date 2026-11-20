Lumix gets serious about cinema, half-frame get cheaper, and Adobe's AI obsession? Our take on the hottest camera news in this week's DCW News Podcast
In our new weekly podcast, three of the Digital Camera World chat over three of the biggest stories in the last week
We have a new podcast out today… part of our new series of podcasts that we aim to record every week, looking at the key launches that we have reported in the past seven days. Our team will give their candid, and sometimes controversial, views on these new announcements - debating the strengths, weaknesses, and controversies.
This week, Editor-in-Chief James Artaius, US Editor Hillary Grigonis join me to chat about the latest box-shaped camera from Panasonic, a rather nice-looking half-frame film camera, and a rundown of the most interesting announcements from Adobe Max.
Above: Watch the DCW News Podcast on YouTube now
First up, the newly announced Panasonic Lumix SH-X1. With internal ProRes RAW, Blackmagic RAW support, genlock, timecode, 32-bit-float audio, and open-gate recording, this is Lumix getting very serious about professional cinema. But at $4,700 body-only, who is it actually for?
At the opposite end of the spectrum is the new Lomography Lomo 72, a $79 half-frame film camera that squeezes 72 shots from a standard 36-exposure roll. With film getting increasingly expensive, could half-frame be one of the best ways to keep shooting analog?
Finally, we unpack Adobe Max and its latest Lightroom and Photoshop updates, from Glow and more powerful masking to Relight and Creative Agent. Are photographers actually asking for more generative AI, or are the smaller practical editing improvements the tools that matter most?
We’d love to hear your thoughts…
- Does the Lumix SH-X1 justify its price?
- Would you shoot 72 frames on one roll of film?
- And how much AI do you actually want in your photo editing?
Let us know in the comments below…
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Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
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