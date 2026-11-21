Obsbot's new AI PTZ cameras could make camera operators redundant – and it's got a 1-inch sensor
Obsbot Tail Air 2 and Tail 2 ADV cameras on sale – should camera operators be worried about their jobs?
Obsbot's new Tail Air 2, an update to the company's compact, battery-powered PTZ camera, brings a significant update in sensor size and resolution – from 8.4 to 50 megapixels – as well as a true vertical mode (a roll axis).
The original camera featured a 1/1.8-inch CMOS, while a 1-inch sensor is the heart of the new model, which will give a pixel size of 3.2µm.
Maximum frame rates have also been doubled so 4K/60 and 1080P/120 are on offer.
Those with cinematographic intent will be interested to know that there is now a LOFIC HDR capability and a claimed 13.5-stops of HDR. Certainly the larger sensor should provide better low-light capabilities (and Obsbot do promote them).
I'll be interest to see exactly how good they are – whether pixel binning or oversampling is providing the kind of quality that customers will need.
Perhaps more interesting, though, is who the camera is for. Obsbot's goal has been to provide streamers with a full range of "prosumer" solutions to create better cameras with automatic subject tracking, so a single director – perhaps even a solo creator – can have one or more cameras that track them using AI.
Now the company is very clear that the device will have an update to AI tracking capabilities called "AI Tracking 2.0" which can follow people, more than 30 species of animal, and over 200 object categories – all keeping the camera level as it pans and tracks, even if it was placed on an uneven surface.
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This last feature alone, not to mention the roll for vertical shooting, makes it a good bit more consumer-ready than its predecessor.
All of this should be achieved over a Wi-Fi 6 connection – though wired is possible too (wired Ethernet, SRT, RTSP, RTMP, and – with a license and a specific variant of the camera using the NDI HX3 IP protocol).
The camera can also record locally, and supports timecodes. It will start at a list price of $899 or £670 (or $999 / £750 for the NDI version)
In the Black Friday camera deal season, it might also be worth keeping an eye on pricing for the original Tail Air.
The Tail Air 2 is being joined by a new version of its bigger counterpart with a 21x optical zoom, the Tail 2 ADV (but with a smaller 1/2in sensor). This camera looks compact compared to many alternatives you'll see in the trade.
The Tail 2 ADV is available for pre-order now for $1,399 / £1250. It, too will be reviewed shortly – will one or both make it to our guide to the best PTZ cameras?
With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones.
Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones.
He is the author of a number of books, including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook.
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