I have very fond memories of my first serious camera, which was a clunky DSLR that shot at about 10MP and just 3 fps. I’m now a pro portrait and wedding photographer shooting with Fujifilm, but if I had to start my gear bag from scratch on a budget, the camera that I would seriously consider is the Fujifilm X-T50.

The Fujifilm X-T50 has the same sensor, processor, and stabilization as the popular X-T5, which means image quality between the two cameras will be indistinguishable.

Rather than sacrificing image quality, the X-T50 makes a few other cuts to get down to a more mid-tier price point. There’s only a single card slot, no weather sealing, and the battery is on the small side. But those cuts aren’t just to get the price lower; the X-T50 is also smaller and lighter than the X-T5.

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Despite those cuts, the X-T50 has a few must-haves that Fujifilm’s cheapest bodies like the X-M5 don’t offer: There’s still a viewfinder, a tilting screen, and an autofocus joystick. The Fujifilm X-S20 also has those must-haves, but the X-S20 uses the lower-resolution 26.1MP sensor, while the X-T50 sports that higher 40.2MP resolution for greater detail and cropping flexibility.

The Fujifilm X-T50 is a happy medium between cameras like the X-S20 and the pricey but fantastic X-T5. Right now, the X-T50 just got a $100 / £100 price cut.

US Deal 🇺🇲

🇬🇧 UK Deal

The Fujifilm X-T50 is a happy medium camera that balances features and price. It's a great choice for photographers who are looking for great in-camera colors, high-resolution shots, and a retro design.

As a wedding photographer, I need the dual card slots and weather-sealing of Fujifilm’s pricier bodies, but if I were just starting out and didn’t need those features, the X-T50 would be an easy decision.

You may also like

Take a look at the best Fujifilm cameras, or the best cameras for beginners.