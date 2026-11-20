“One heck of a camera,” Fujifilm’s most affordable camera with 40.2MP is the camera I would buy if I were just starting out
The Fujifilm X-T50 puts everything that I love about Fujifilm's best cameras into a smaller, more affordable body, now $100 / £100 off
I have very fond memories of my first serious camera, which was a clunky DSLR that shot at about 10MP and just 3 fps. I’m now a pro portrait and wedding photographer shooting with Fujifilm, but if I had to start my gear bag from scratch on a budget, the camera that I would seriously consider is the Fujifilm X-T50.
The Fujifilm X-T50 has the same sensor, processor, and stabilization as the popular X-T5, which means image quality between the two cameras will be indistinguishable.
Rather than sacrificing image quality, the X-T50 makes a few other cuts to get down to a more mid-tier price point. There’s only a single card slot, no weather sealing, and the battery is on the small side. But those cuts aren’t just to get the price lower; the X-T50 is also smaller and lighter than the X-T5.
Despite those cuts, the X-T50 has a few must-haves that Fujifilm’s cheapest bodies like the X-M5 don’t offer: There’s still a viewfinder, a tilting screen, and an autofocus joystick. The Fujifilm X-S20 also has those must-haves, but the X-S20 uses the lower-resolution 26.1MP sensor, while the X-T50 sports that higher 40.2MP resolution for greater detail and cropping flexibility.
The Fujifilm X-T50 is a happy medium between cameras like the X-S20 and the pricey but fantastic X-T5. Right now, the X-T50 just got a $100 / £100 price cut.
US Deal 🇺🇲
Several retailers have the Fujifilm X-T50 for $100 off ahead of Black Friday, but this bundle deal pairs the camera body with the 15-45mm kit lens, a memory card, and a camera bag for the same price as the body and lens alone.
Don't need a lens? The body-only X-T50 is also discounted at $1,499.
🇬🇧 UK Deal
The Fujifilm X-T50 is also discounted in the UK, where the camera body and kit are £100 off. The body only is also discounted if you already have a lens or want to pair it with the best Fujifilm lenses.
The Fujifilm X-T50 is a happy medium camera that balances features and price. It's a great choice for photographers who are looking for great in-camera colors, high-resolution shots, and a retro design.
As a wedding photographer, I need the dual card slots and weather-sealing of Fujifilm’s pricier bodies, but if I were just starting out and didn’t need those features, the X-T50 would be an easy decision.
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With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
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