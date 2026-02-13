Sled dog pinches a US$700 360 camera – and the 'pawpetrator' was caught in the act by inadvertently hitting record

Watch the moment a Greenland sled dog steals AP camera - YouTube Watch On

As the old adage goes: Never work with children or cheeky little sled dogs. A video from AP Archive documents AP journalist Emma Burrows' account of the moment she and her colleague, Zhenya, realized their $700 360 camera was missing, while filming dog sledding in Greenland.

Both jumping to the same conclusion that a cheeky dog had pinched the device, they trudged through the snow in near darkness to visit the dogs’ location and soon found their half-chewed camera.

“There, amazingly, on the ground, was lying the 360-degree camera," said Emma. “And what’s even more amazing is that the dog had hit record.” In the video that the journalists retrieved, the cheeky canine can be seen chewing its expensive ‘toy’ before hot-pawing it over to a sled, which it then hides beneath, suggesting it knew exactly what it was doing.

The footage of the dog trotting off with the Insta360 camera is rather hilarious, with the wide-angle perspective forming a caricature image of the pawpetrator. Make sure you watch the video (above) to see the canine filmmaker in action.

Despite a few seconds of footage showing the chewed-up camera, there’s no mention of it no longer working. Visually, it seems to have held up rather well, with most of the visible damage affecting the case. What’s most surprising is that the lens looks to have remained relatively unscathed.

So, there you have it, if you’re working with sled dogs any time soon, make sure you keep an eye on your camera equipment, lest a plucky pup decides it’s time for their star turn.

