CEO Nicholas Woodman says GoPro will launch two more cameras this year. One of them is the GoPro Max 2. But what is the other launch headed out in the next few months? If the company’s past product launches are any indication, GoPro could launch the Hero14 as early as next month.

During a recent investors meeting, Woodman indicated that the company plans to launch two more cameras before the end of 2025 – and is working on a low-light camera that could arrive as early as 2026. GoPro has already said that the Max 2 is coming out in 2025 – but what is that second mystery camera?

GoPro’s flagship action camera launches are about as predictable as new iPhones. The Hero13 Black launched in early September 2024, the Hero12 Black in September 2023, the Hero11 Black in September 2022, the Hero10 Black in 2021…well, you get the picture.

With Woodman already confirming that two more cameras are coming out before the end of the year and GoPro’s September update pattern, it doesn’t seem like much of a stretch to predict that the GoPro Hero14 could arrive in September.

The bigger question is, how can GoPro step up the tech that's already on the Hero13? For that, Woodman has dropped a few clues as well. In an earnings call this spring, the CEO indicated that the company is working on its latest SoC or System on a Chip processor, the GP3.

GoPro’s current GP2 processor launched with the Hero10, so an updated version would be a key upgrade from the current model. The chip is responsible for processing the images and video, and can influence anything from the noise levels in low light to the camera’s frame rate capabilities. An upgrade would likely also enhance performance and usability.

The sensor and processor are the two biggest components that determine the quality of footage. Rumors suggest that GoPro should move to a larger one-inch sensor, which would enhance the action camera’s performance in low-light conditions.

I’m dubious about these one-inch sensor rumors, however, because Woodman has confirmed that a low-light prosumer camera could come as early as 2026. A larger sensor is a must for a low-light prosumer camera; I suspect that the larger sensor is coming to that mystery model and not the launch heading out before the end of 2025, but that’s just a guess.

One other key aspect that GoPro seems to have honed in on lately is software. The company’s subscription service makes up a significant portion of the company’s revenue, and as the company looks to return to profitability, I suspect a focus on software could bring some new features as well.

Of course, we could be disappointed – Woodman also mentioned the Polar White and Forest Green as new camera launches, even though they have the same hardware. GoPro could break its annual update pattern for the first time since the two years between the Hero4 and Hero5, but I suspect a new Hero flagship is imminent.

