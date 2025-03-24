There’s a new GoPro! Meet the new limited edition GoPro Hero 13 Black…that’s actually white

The “Black” in GoPro’s nomenclature designates the action camera’ giants most advanced models, but for the latest launch, that “Black” is actually a bit of a misnomer. That’s because, for a limited time, the GoPro Hero 13 Black now comes in a new Polar White colorway. On Monday, March 24, GoPro announced the limited edition Polar White GoPro Hero13 Black.

The new limited edition model carries all the same internal hardware features but puts the GoPro Hero13 Black in a white exterior, which makes the black lens, screens, and mounting points pop. Thankfully, the limited edition doesn’t come with a price jump, at least for the list price, though in some cases temporary sales mean the original black model is a bit cheaper.

The Polar White edition reminds me of back when GoPro cameras used to be silver, although this isn’t the first time GoPro has launched a special edition that outfits an existing camera in a new color.

(Image credit: GoPro)

Color may play a role in more than just the look and feel of the camera though. I’m reminded of why camera color matters every time I fly my gray drone against an overcast gray sky. A dropped white GoPro may be easier to locate in a field of green grass than a black one, although the opposite is true when taking that white GoPro to the ski slopes.

If you already own the GoPro Hero 13 Black and are jealous of that new colorway though, GoPro also makes a silicon sleeve with a lanyard that would effectively reskin your current camera in a new color, and there’s a white as well as a blue and black option.

The limited edition Polar White version of the GoPro Hero 13 Black comes in at the same list price of $399 / £399 / AU$649. It's available now from the official GoPro store and is rolling out to retailers including Amazon and B&H soon.

