The best GoPro accessories in 2021: including the latest Hero9 Mods!

The best GoPro accessories make the GoPro experience even better, GoPro Hero cameras are incredibly versatile, useful in a huge range of situations, and the best accessories can be a great way to customise yours for the specific things you want to do with it.

You might be planning to take your GoPro on bike rides to capture the sense of speed and freedom, in which case a helmet or chest mount will be the perfect fit. You may be thinking about underwater adventures and taking a GoPro down to visit marine wildlife. In this case, it makes sense to get a protective case to improve the GoPro's waterproofing and allow it to be taken deeper underwater. Or, if you're trying to create videos of professional quality with a GoPro, then an external microphone is a great idea, as this will vastly improve your audio.

We've included more than 30 accessories in this guide. You definitely don't need all of them, but your GoPro shooting could almost certainly benefit from some of them. The question is, which ones?

GoPro makes many of its own accessories, but there are also plenty of third-party alternatves. Some are cheaper and still good, others are cheaper and best avoided. In this guide we've included a mixture of the two, and only put in accessories we think are genuinely worth the money, We've also put in some basic, generic camera accessories that pretty much any photographer or videographer will want, like bags and memory cards. In these case, we've gone with trusted manufacturers like Manfrotto and SanDisk.

GoPro has never been one to sit on its laurels, and the latest Hero cameras can be extensively customised with the fantastic selection of media mods, such as the Max Lens Mod. We've given these mods their own dedicated section in this guide.

Of course, even if you're still rocking an older GoPro Hero camera like the Hero 3 (and why wouldn't you if it still works?) there are loads of great accessories that can improve your shooting. We've made sure this guide is useful for everyone no matter what type of GoPro they're using.

So, with all that out of the way, let's get to the accessories! We'll start with a few of the accessories available for the Hero9 Black and Max...

Best GoPro mounts

(Image credit: GoPro)

Combining multiple useful accessories into one, the Handler is both a handgrip and a flotation device. This means that while the non-slip grip should allow you to keep a hold of your camera in the water, if it does slip out of your hands, it won't sink to the bottom of the ocean. A wrist-strap lanyard also helps with keeping the device secure and close by. Making it easier to get creative angles and stable video footage, the Handler is a do-it-all grip that works in multiple environments. What's more, thanks to the built-in quick-release plate, it's easy to swap the camera from one mount to another.

If you’re planning to take your GoPro biking, hiking or on a similar adventure, you’d do well to get yourself the hands-free Chesty mount, allowing you to fully immerse your viewers in the action. Made from lightweight, breathable fabric, the Chesty also sports a quick-release buckle that allows it to be slipped on and off very easily. Its adjustable straps ensure it fits over the vast majority of body types, and even heavy jackets if you’re taking it into the cold.

Sometimes, you want that perfect first-person perspective. The Head Strap + QuickClip is a useful double package that includes both a fully adjustable head strap and a clip designed for quick attachment to caps, belts and similar items of apparel. It’s a useful pairing, especially for the price.

4. GoPro Helmet Front + Side Mount Front or side mounting with a swivel action too Specifications Compatible with: all Hero cameras and Max (not Fusion) TODAY'S BEST DEALS $29.99 View at Walmart Check Amazon 1 Amazon customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Versatile Reasons to avoid - Others are more specialised

GoPro offers a few helmet mounts for different types of protective headwear, but the Front + Side Mount is the most versatile. As the name implied, you can stick it on the front or side of your headgear depending on what suits you best, and it comes with an included Swivel Mount assembly that makes it easy to adjust the angle.

• See also Best helmet cameras

The impressive 3-Way is an amazingly versatile piece of kit – you can fully extend it to 20in to use it as an extension arm or selfie stick, or collapse it down to 7.5in and use it as a secure camera grip, or erect it as a tripod to provide static camera support. It isn’t quite as stable as a dedicated tripod, so if you’re likely to be in high winds or on particularly tricky surfaces you’ll want to look elsewhere. For the light traveller, however, this is a fantastic space-saving accessory.

6. GoPro Karma Grip The gimbal that does it all Specifications Compatible with: Hero 7 Black, Hero 6 Black, Hero 5 Black, Hero 4 Black (Hero 4 Harness required), Hero 4 Silver (Hero 4 Harness required) TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Built-in camera controls + Impressively smooth video Reasons to avoid - Somewhat redundant with later GoPro models with built-in stabilization - Cheaper options available

Though GoPro’s Karma may not have flown quite as high as very best drones, the Karma Grip gimbal that formed part of it is still a useful addition to any GoPro setup. It creates smooth footage with a 3-axis stabilization system that works well even in extreme situations, and the integrated buttons on the grip make it easy to control your camera. It’s worth noting that a lot of the technology in the Karma Grip made it into the Hero 7 Black and models beyond it, so while it’s compatible with that camera, you very likely don’t need to shell out for it if you’re already springing for the latest models.

Also see: Best gimbal stabilizers for cameras and phones

With the Jaws Flex Clamp, you can securely attach your GoPro camera to objects ranging in size from 0.25 to 2in (0.6 to 5cm) in diameter. The malleable neck allows you to position the camera exactly as you want to best capture what you want it to see, though if you want a lower shooting profile you can remove the neck and attach the camera directly to the clamp itself. The Jaws are designed to grip irregular shapes and even extremely thin objects of less than a centimetre, meaning you can be sure of a secure on practically anything.

(Image credit: Joby)

With its many-jointed legs and grippy, rubberized feet, the Gorillapod from Joby has long been a favorite among photographers looking for a versatile camera support. Wrap it around a tree branch, hook it to a car door, or just rest it on a rough surface, and you’ll have yourself a reliable base. Its sheer versatility makes the Gorillapod the best tripod for many run-and-gun shooter, and the Action Tripod is specially optimized for GoPro cameras – its compact form factor makes it a great addition to a GoPro-focused kit bag.

(Image credit: GoPro)

While GoPro-branded accessories tend to be more expensive than third-party alternatives, the Shorty is a really strong product and is definitely worth considering if you're looking for a mini-tripod, handgrip or extension pole – as it's all three! Collapsing down to 11.7cm and extending out to 22.7cm, it covers loads of shooting situations, and its three lags fan out into a stable support for quick tripod shots.

• See also Best selfie sticks

The classic suction cup. Mount your GoPro onto a car, boat, dirt bike – anything with enough flat surface to make the attachment. The cup’s grip has been tested at speeds of more than 150mph, so feel free to open up that throttle and let rip, safe in the knowledge your adventures will be captured.

Useful for bike handlebars, ski poles and other similar applications, this secure mount uses a hinged, non-slip design to clamp on securely. Its 360° base allows for easy changes of angle, and if you’re using it in combination with other mounts like a helmet mount, the mounting buckle allows you to quickly swap the camera on and off.

12. GoPro Fetch Who’s a good boy?! Specifications Compatible with: all TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon 1 Amazon customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + See the world from your dog’s point of view Reasons to avoid - There are no downsides to this

The Fetch can be mounted on your dog’s back or chest, providing two different perspectives. It’s comfortable, breathable and also machine-washable, which is useful if (/when) your dog decides to roll in something unpleasant with the camera attached. It’s adjustable to fit dogs weighing 15 to 120 lbs, though if you’ve got an extra-tiny puppy, you can reduce the size by removing the chest mount.

• See also Best pet cameras

13. GoPro El Grande The ultimate selfie stick Specifications Compatible with: all, including Karma Grip TODAY'S BEST DEALS $59 View at Adorama Check Amazon 1 Amazon customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Waterproof + Highly extendable and collapsible Reasons to avoid - Cheaper options available

Extending to an impressive 38in and collapsing to just 15in, El Grande is a great choice to take on your travels for capturing unique perspectives and getting selfies. It’s got an integrated ball and socket design at the end of the pole for easy camera swivelling, there’s an oversized grip for secure purchase, and what’s more, it’s waterproof.

Also see The best selfie sticks

GoPro Mods for Hero9, Hero8, and Max

(Image credit: GoPro)

14. Max Lens Mod for Hero9 Say hello to ultra-wide ‘Max SuperView’ video and 360º horizon lock Specifications Compatible with: Hero9 Black TODAY'S BEST DEALS $99.99 View at Best Buy Check Amazon Reasons to buy + 360º horizon lock + Max SuperView mode Reasons to avoid - Hero 9 only - Overkill for most users

A big addition for GoPro on the new Hero9 Black is its removable lens cover, which allows the attachment of the brand’s new Max Lens Mod. Easily the Hero9 Black’s most important new accessory and exclusive to the new flagship, it brings a couple of GoPro Max features; 360º horizon lock – which means the camera can be rotated through 360º – and ) and an ultra-wide 155º Max SuperView mode in 2.7K 60 fps. With the Max Lens Mode attached to the Hero9 Black two new modes – Max HyperSmooth image stabilization and Max SuperView – come to life, too.

(Image credit: GoPro)

15. Media Mod for Hero9 This wraparound adds a directional mic, HDMI output and two cold shoes to GoPro’s flagship camera Specifications Compatible with: Hero9 Black TODAY'S BEST DEALS $79 View at Moment $79.99 View at Best Buy $79.99 View at Adorama Reasons to buy + Upgrade for vloggers and filmmakers + Improves on Hero9 Black’s small front-facing screen Reasons to avoid - Hero 9 Black only - Expensive

While it's been possible to augment GoPro cameras with professional accessories for some time (and you'll see a few on this list), the Media Mod represents GoPro's latest attempt to bring that kind of stuff in-house. This Media Mod – upsized for the larger chassis on the Hero9 Black – is designed as a one-stop-shop to bump up the production value of videos shot on the Hero 9; it contains a built-in directional mic as well as a 3.5mm mic port; two cold-shoe mounts for attaching other accessories like lights; and an HDMI output for monitoring and playback.

(Image credit: GoPro)

This is the original Media Mod launched to help GoPro users turn the Hero8 Black into a serious vlogging or filming rig. It’s got the same built-in directional mic, 3.5mm mic port, an HDMI output for monitoring and playback, and two cold-shoe mounts for attaching other accessories. Those two cold-shoe mounts are designed for Light Mod and Display Mod, the latter of which essentially makes the Hero8 Black match-up to the pricier Hero9 Black, at least in one key area.

(Image credit: GoPro)

If you're going to be shooting exciting vlogs and selfies of your travels with the Hero 8 Black, then it helps to have a screen that lets you see what you're doing. A clear riposte to the DJI Osmo Action and its front-facing screen, the Display Mod gives Hero 8 users the option to have a flip-up LCD of their own. Worth mentioning that this mod requires the Media Mod in order to work, so it does involve a bit of an outlay, but if you're planning on a lot of vlogging it's a must. The inclusion on the Hero9 Black of a front-facing color screen lessens the appeal of the Display Mod, though its built-in rechargeable battery and micro-HDMI connector may still constitute an upgrade for serious filmmakers.

(Image credit: GoPro)

18. GoPro Light Mod An add-on light with four power settings Specifications Compatible with: Hero 8 Black (with Media Mod), Hero 9 Black (with Media Mod) TODAY'S BEST DEALS $49 View at Adorama $49.99 View at Best Buy Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Four brightness levels + Long-life, rechargeable battery + Overdrive mode Reasons to avoid - Requires Media Mod

For a little extra light to have in a pinch, the Light Mod – which attaches to the Media Mod for either the Hero8 Black or Hero9 Black – is an excellent choice. It's got four levels of brightness for fine-tuning the amount of light you want, as well as a 30-second Overdrive mode that puts out maximized brightness for when you need to push a little further. It also has a strobe mode for signaling and visibility, and puts out light with a color temperature of 5700K.

Spare GoPro batteries

(Image credit: GoPro)

19. Spare battery for HERO 8/7/6 The standard battery for GoPros up to Hero8 Black Specifications Capacity: 1220 mAh Compatibility: GoPro HERO8 Black, GoPro HERO7 Black, GoPro HERO6 Black, GoPro HERO5 Black, or GoPro HERO 2018 TODAY'S BEST DEALS $23.90 View at Walmart Check Amazon 421 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + GoPro-made + Relatively inexpensive Reasons to avoid - Check compatibility (and not all GoPros have interchangeable batteries)

This one-size-fits-all battery for the majority of recent GoPro models – including the Hero 8 Black and Hero 7 Black, but beware! This won’t work in the new Hero 9 Black, which has a new, bigger battery. For the older GoPro models, however, this inexpensive battery is a great backup to have on your travels. You’re likely to bring a GoPro to places where you won’t have access to a charger, so make sure you have a spare battery to avoid losing power at the worst of times.

(Image credit: GoPro)

The GoPro Hero9 takes a different battery to all previous Hero Black models – with an increased 1720mAh battery capacity. You might surmise that this means that you get a longer running time from the bigger pack – but in fact the extra juice is needed to run the introduction of the front LCD screen.

(Image credit: GoPro)

It's easy to chew up your battery life when making full use of the GoPro Max's 360-degree shooting capabilities, so make sure you've got all the spare power you need with this extra rechargeable battery. Keep it as a spare and you'll be more than covered for a full day's shooting in glorious 360 degrees.

Spare batteries are a must for any serious shooter – you don’t want to take your GoPro out for a day only to discover you forgot to charge it the previous night and are now toting a stylish but functionless brick to the beach. The Dual Battery Charger from GoPro allows you to charge two batteries at the same time, and comes with a spare in the box, meaning it’s easy to make sure you’re gassed up and ready to go.

• The best camera battery

GoPro housings

(Image credit: GoPro)

23. Floaty for Hero9 Black This buoyancy aid means your GoPro won't get that sinking feeling! Specifications Compatible with: Hero 8 Black TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $13.99 View at Amazon $29 View at Moment $29.99 View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + Protective padding + Brightly coloured for visibility + Easy button access Reasons to avoid - Hero 9 only

Some people find out the hard way that GoPro cameras do not float. Don't be one of those people; get yourself a Floaty and never have to worry about your GoPro Hero 9 Black sinking beneath the depths. The bright orange colouring also makes it easy to see if you lose your grip on the camera, and the extra layer of protective padding is no bad thing either. If you're a Hero8 owner, there's also a Floaty specifically made for that camera.

(Image credit: GoPro)

24. GoPro Protective Housing for Hero 9 Black Extend your Hero 9's diving range and go deeper than ever Specifications Compatible with: Hero 9 Black TODAY'S BEST DEALS $49 View at Moment $49.99 View at Best Buy $49.99 View at Adorama Reasons to buy + Waterproof down to 60m + Skeleton backdoor improves audio Reasons to avoid - Hero 9 only - Expensive

If you're planning on some diving excursions with the Hero 9 Black, then this protective housing should definitely be your first port of call. It extends the underwater range of the camera to 60m, and has a useful skeleton backdoor for improved audio capture. It doesn't just have to be used for underwater adventures; it can be a useful way to keep dust and debris off the main body of your GoPro Hero 9 if you're taking it on a bike ride or similar. There's a basically identical housing available for the Hero 8, and if you have an earlier model there's also the Super Suit, detailed below...

Speaking of waterproof camera models, while GoPro has started adding native waterproofing to its more recent Hero cameras, the deepest they’ll go is 10m. If you plan on diving and are using a Hero 7 Black or older, your best bet is GoPro’s own Super Suit. Its included Waterproof Backdoors allow for diving down to up to 60m (196ft), and it has a flat glass lens to deliver maximum sharpness. The case also serves as protection against dust and flying debris. The Waterproof Doors can be swapped out for Skeleton Doors to allow for use of the touchscreen, though this will make the case no longer waterproof

(Image credit: GoPro)

26. GoPro Protective Housing Waterproof housing for GoPro Hero 7 Silver & White Specifications Compatible with: Hero 7 Silver, Hero 7 White TODAY'S BEST DEALS $24.40 View at Walmart Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Can dive to 40m + Fits well Reasons to avoid - Bulks out camera

If you are using the GoPro Hero 7 Silver or Hero 7 White, then you need to buy this underwater housing if you want to take your action camera deeper than the 10m that the basic camera provides. This Protective Housing offers the ability to go to 40m underwater, making it a great choice for scuba.

GoPro extras

27. SanDisk Extreme 64GB microSDXC Memory Card A tough SD card for your tough camera, with a V30 speed rating Specifications Card type: microSD (with SD adapter) Capacity: 64GB Read speed: Up to 160MB/s Write speed: Up to 60MB/s Compatible with: all TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon 228 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Hardy and waterproof + 4K-ready Reasons to avoid - Cheaper cards available

SanDisk’s reputation for high-quality SD cards is well-deserved. The Extreme series pair lightning fast read/write speeds with a hardy build that’s waterproof, temperature-proof, shock-proof and X-ray proof. Among the best memory card options on the market, these are 4K-ready, with UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30) ratings, so you can be confident in capturing even the highest quality of footage.

• Best microSD cards

Casey is a simple, straightforward semi-hard case designed to keep your GoPro and all its ancillary accessories safe in one place. It’s got a customisable interior with adjustable dividers, so you can make the space your own, and there’s also a removable pouch insert that’s great for small bits like SD cards. The hard shell protects against shocks, while the weather-resistant design adds a layer of protection for inclement weather.

(Image credit: GoPro)

29. GoPro Quik Key An easy way to keep a card reader with you at all times Specifications Compatible with: All TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon 115 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Fast file transfers + Attaches to keys Reasons to avoid - Cheaper alternatives available

Here's an easy way to transfer your files from card to smart device: the GoPro Quik Key, which as the name implies, attaches to your keys and specialises in fast transfers. Simply stick the card in the reader, plug it into your device via micro USB, and you're away, able to quickly share your creations via the Capture app. It's also got a weather-resistant cover, ensuring you can take it anywhere you need to go.

(Image credit: GoPro)

30. GoPro Daytripper backpack Manfrotto quality, specialized for action cameras Specifications Compatible with: all TODAY'S BEST DEALS $99.99 View at Best Buy Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Houses a hydration bladder Reasons to avoid - Basic waist belt - Smaller than GoPro Seeker

A compact and well-designed backpack for a day’s hiking, cycling, skiing or snowboarding, the Daytripper replaces the slightly larger GoPro Seeker backpack. Its hero feature is a built-in mount on the left-hand shoulder strap that can take any model of GoPro. This compact 15-liter backpack also has an easily accessible compartment for cameras, batteries, and memory cards on top, and behind the straps is a zone that can take – and protect – a 15-inch laptop, while the main area can easily house a DSLR and other gear.

Read full GoPro Daytripper backpack review

(Image credit: Manfrotto)

31. Manfrotto Off Road Stunt Backpack Manfrotto quality, specialized for action cameras Specifications Compatible with: all TODAY'S BEST DEALS $113.99 View at BHPhoto $429.99 View at Amazon 5 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Durable and weatherproof Reasons to avoid - Less cost-effective if you only have one GoPro

There are so many camera backpacks to choose from, but this bag from Manfrotto is specifically designed for users of GoPros and other action cameras. While it’s small enough to take as carry-on luggage, it can hold up to three action cameras with accessories, and even comes with its own GoPro mount on one of its straps, making it great for recording your travels. There’s also space for a tablet and a holder for a tripod, making it one of the best camera bags for the adventurous photographer.

(Image credit: Rode)

32. RØDE VideoMic GO Get better sound for your GoPro videos Specifications Compatible with: Hero 8 Black, Hero 7 Black, Hero 6 Black, Hero 5 Black, Hero 5 Session, Hero 4 Black, Hero 3+, Hero 3 Reasons to buy + Dramatically improves sound quality + Reasonably priced Reasons to avoid - Compromises waterproofing - Some models require adapter

Though GoPro on-board sound recording is getting better and better, if you want maximum quality you’re going to want to spring for a dedicated microphone. One of the most cost-effective is the RØDE VideoMic GO, an eminently capable, high-quality directional video microphone that will dramatically improve the audio you’re capturing. Be aware that some older models won’t have the appropriate jack so you may need an adapter.

• See also Best microphone for vlogging

(Image credit: Lume Cube)

33. Lume Cube Air A portable video light that's built to take a few knocks Specifications Compatible with: all TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $141.61 View at Amazon 441 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Rugged and waterproof Reasons to avoid - Limited physical controls

If you need extra illumination for your shoots then the Lume Cube is a great choice as it’s built from a tough metal shell and waterproof down to 10m, meaning it can take the same sort of punishment as your GoPro camera. It puts out a generous amount of light, especially at short distances, and while its size means it only has one control button (which allows you to power it up and cycle through four brightness settings), it also offers Bluetooth control via mobile.

• See also Best LED light panels

While many GoPro cameras are controllable with your phone, many phones aren’t equipped for the kinds of challenges you might put your GoPro through. That’s where the waterproof (10m) Smart Remote comes in. It’s wearable, waterproof and can control up to 50 GoPro cameras at the same time from up to 180m away. Its built-in LCD can also mirror the camera’s screen for quick confirmation of status and settings.

• See also Best camera remotes

It was an extremely welcome move when GoPro started introducing touchscreens into its Hero cameras, but screens of course do need to be looked after, and this is doubly true for action cameras that are thrown into tough situations. GoPro’s screen protector set is a simple, inexpensive solution, not only safeguarding your screens from scratches and smudges but also reducing glare on sunny days, making the screen easier to see and use.

