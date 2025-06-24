I’ve always loved having more than one color option when choosing a new camera – and now GoPro seems to have fully embraced the color variety trend. On Tuesday, June 24, GoPro announced a limited edition Forest Green colorway for the GoPro Hero13 Black, the second time the brand has launched a limited edition of the Hero13 in a new color variety.

The Forest Green edition was inspired by nature – the dark yet not too vivid green is one of my favorite colors, and it looks quite dashing on a GoPro. GoPro says the limited edition camera is designed to blend more seamlessly with outdoor environments, rather like the earlier Polar White edition of the Hero13 in a winter scene.

While the limited edition dresses up the Hero13 Black in green on the outside, the tech specs remain the same, including the 5.3K60 video and the latest rendition of GoPro’s stabilization. The Hero13’s compatibility with HB-Series lenses remains intact on the limited edition camera, along with support for the Enduro Battery and magnetic mount.

GoPro’s popularity means there are plenty of ways to update a plain black action camera with sleeves and skins, but it’s nice to see GoPro embracing colors right out of the box.

Perhaps even more importantly, the Forest Green comes in at the same list price as the non-limited edition camera. Where many brands seem to charge more for limited editions, that’s not the case with the Forest Green GoPro.

GoPro’s earlier Polar White edition of the Hero13 has already sold out at GoPro.com – although some retailers still have the earlier special edition in stock. Like the white variant, the Forest Green GoPro Hero13 Black retails for the same $429 / £399 / $AU649 list price as the original black action camera.

