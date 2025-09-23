GoPro Max 2 – from last to first in 360? How can there be 21% more resolution than competition and still same 8K?
The long-awaited GoPro Max 2 is finally here – and GoPro sets out a clear competition-beating resolution, or does it?
For many, the GoPro Max 2 was the highlight of the three products launched today by GoPro – those of us watching the company have expected it for a long time, and now the new features and boosted resolution are there to be explored.
GoPro watchers will know that the action camera creators has, in fact, experimented with panoramic cameras a long time, but momentum has been lacking a little recently, with the GoPro Max – the previous 360 camera – receiving only a minor refresh since
The new GoPro Max 2 brings 21% higher image resolution than competing 360-degree cameras, according to GoPro, which they are labelling "True 8K". This refers to the number of photosites on the active area of the camera's two image sensors, before the video is processed internally to the 8K (two 4K circles) which are output as a 360-degree video image.
The GoPro Max 2 also captures stills at 29 megapixels, significantly higher than the 16.6 megapixels of its predecessor.
Creators will also be excited by the ability to capture video in 10-bit color, and the option of the same GP Log color as other GoPro cameras for consistency in grading, smoothing post-production for GoPro regulars. Pros can also unlock a 300Mbps bitrate and other advanced options via 'GoPro Labs'.
In keeping with the brand's reputation for ruggedness, the camera has replaceable lenses made of water-repelling glass; they can be swapped without tools ("twist-and-go").
A stand-out feature of the Max 2 is the addition of six microphones which GoPro says delivers an "Audio Field-of-View" as well as advanced wind reduction. It will be possible, with a software update, to redirect the focus of the volume in any direction and I saw this '360 ambisonic audio' demonstrated.
"This year’s new products diversify GoPro’s lineup like never before, delivering exciting new capabilities to today’s demanding content creators, adventurers and enthusiasts," says GoPro Founder and CEO Nicholas Woodman.
It is genuinely a big change for action camera experts like me. I love 360-degree cameras and have watched GoPro bring out similar 'GoPro' like cameras (the Hero Black cameras, like the GoPro Hero Black 13) every year, while its 360 has seemed to languish against competition like the Insta360 X5. This year GoPro has focussed its big September release on this camera, and a couple of interesting new plays for GoPro – it will be exciting to see what happens.
The GoPro Max 2 will retail for $499.99 / £449 and is available for pre-order today, with expected availability from September 30.
