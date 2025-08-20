GoPro leads the US market for action cameras – but the action camera giant’s next major move is breaking into the pro-grade low-light camera market. During a recent conference, GoPro CEO Nick Woodman shared that the company plans to expand into the prosumer low-light camera category in 2026. Woodman’s statement follows an earnings report that indicated two more GoPro cameras are expected to launch before the end of 2025.

“Another important area in an adjacent product category that makes sense for GoPro to play in, but that we do not currently participate in today, is the higher-end low-light camera category for vloggers, prosumers, and professionals. That’s an exciting opportunity for us to participate in starting next year,” Woodman said in an interview during the Oppenheimer 28th Annual Technology, Internet, and Communications Conference.

The interview comes shortly after Woodman’s report to investors indicated that two additional cameras are coming out before the end of 2025, one of which is the already-teased updated GoPro Max 2 360 camera. The company’s expansion plans also include plans for hardware-integrated motorcycle helmets, as well as plans to expand software beyond just the users who own GoPro hardware.

Woodman’s statement, which focuses on the company’s growth plan for investors, doesn’t drop many hints on what exactly a prosumer low-light GoPro could look like.

Prosumer low-light cameras currently on the market include anything from mirrorless cameras like the Sony a7S III to camcorders geared towards low light to action cameras with larger sensors, and the interview didn’t offer any hints as to what format the “low light prosumer camera” may have. The mention of vloggers, however, makes it fairly clear that the camera, like GoPro’s action cameras, may be more focused on video than stills.

While Woodman didn’t offer much insight as to what sort of prosumer camera GoPro plans to launch next year, the “low light” offers a hint. Typically, low-light cameras have larger sensors, and many of them have lower resolutions in order to reduce grain at high ISOs.

GoPro’s action cameras have consumer-sized sensors. But a camera with a prosumer-grade sensor that integrates GoPro’s stabilization and durability is an enticing idea, particularly as social media continues to drive video growth.

“The category of low-light prosumer cameras is a very competitive space,” Woodman said. “However, we believe we have some unique differentiating opportunities where we are going to be delivering a lot of value in a unique GoPro way to consumers that is going to allow us to participate in that market in a meaningful way and, over the long term, grow the market share that you would expect from GoPro.”

In a call with investors earlier this month, Woodman said that he expected new products would help return GoPro to revenue growth starting in the fourth quarter of this year. In the commentary, the company noted that “we expect to introduce two new cameras, including our Max 2 360 camera” among the list of priorities for the rest of 2025.

