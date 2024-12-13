DJI Osmo Action 4 hits LOWEST-EVER price - now just $209

If you've been waiting for a chance to own one of the best action cameras on the market then we have just spotted this great deal on the DJI Osmo Action 4 - which was our favorite action camera until the recent launch of its successor the Osmo Action 5.

The beauty of the older model is that B&H are discounting it to just $209 this weekend - making it a bargain buy for such a premium model.

DJI Osmo Action 4| was $299 | now $209

SAVE $90 at B&H. Grab our highly-rated action camera for a more enjoyable price. With its video recording capabilities of up to 4K120p and its 155° FOV, this is the perfect camera for most use cases. Offer ends Dec 12. Price match: Amazon $209

With the DJI Osmo Action 4 you can capture sharp, high-definition footage in almost any environment. Building on its predecessor, the Osmo Action 4 retains key features such as dual screens, RockSteady and HorizonSteady stabilization, and a waterproof body.



It introduces upgrades like a larger sensor with higher megapixels, a 10-bit D-Log M color mode, and an enhanced microSD slot supporting larger cards. Equipped with a 1/1.3" sensor, the camera can record up to UHD 4K120 video, delivering smooth, detailed shots.



The ultra-wide 155° FOV ensures comprehensive framing, while the 10-bit D-Log M color mode offers over a billion colors and a broader dynamic range for vibrant, true-to-life footage.



But don't just take my word for it, this is what our in-house action cam expert Adam Juniper has to say about the DJI Osmo Action 4:



"The Osmo Action 4 isn't revolutionary in any respect except one – a significant one: the image sensor size leapfrogs the market leader. The camera also extends horizon balancing to useful resolutions and frame rates, and the waterproofing can go deeper. It adds up to mean, except a few scenarios, if you're happy with 4K, this is the best action camera of all."



Read the full DJI Osmo Action 4 review for more details