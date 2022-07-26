These are the best Apple MacBook deals right now

It's not always easy finding the best deal on Apple product, but if you buy at the right time or from the right retailer you can often find a saving on Apple's range of premium laptops.
That's our aim in this guide – to help you find the best Apple MacBook deals available right now, even including the lowest prices for the latest MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models with the M2 chip!
We know that MacBook's may never be as cheap, compared to their PC equivalents but that extra investment gets you a device that regularly sits atop our list of the best laptops (opens in new tab) available today. They also offer excellent value for money in the long run over other laptops that you may need to replace every couple of years.
• Looking for the best MacBooks for photo editing (opens in new tab)?
And the good news is that MacBook deals are fairly regular. The biggest reductions are often saved for the biggest sales events of the year, but you can usually find a discount or two every so often that takes a decent amount off the high starting price. After all, every little helps!
Best MacBook deals: Macbook Air M2 2022
Best MacBook deals: Macbook Pro 13 M2
Best MacBook deals: Macbook Pro 14
Best MacBook deals: Macbook Pro 16
