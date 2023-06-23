Nikon student discount: What is it, how does it work, and how much do you save?

In the vibrant world of photography and visual arts, every captured moment tells a story, every frame is a unique perspective and every shot is a creative expression. Nikon, a brand synonymous with photographic excellence, acknowledges the growing number of young, talented storytellers setting their sights on this fascinating field.

Student discount programs serves a dual purpose: it empowers students to pursue their passion without breaking the bank, and it introduces them to the Nikon ecosystem, fostering brand loyalty from an early stage.

Nikon's student discount program, however, are not a one-size-fits-all solution. The benefits vary across regions, tailored to fit the needs of students in different parts of the world. This article will dive deeper into how students in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia and Canada can save money on Nikon gear – even if official schemes are near-impossible to find…

Nikon Student Discounts in the UK

Nikon UK used to run a Student Cashback scheme offering 10% cashback on any Nikon product for students attending a higher education photographic or media course. Unfortunately, the company no longer offers cashback specifically for students. However, Nikon frequently offers seasonal cashback deals on selected cameras and lenses. Presently, it’s running an "Instant Savings" offer that's valid until July 24 2023. This offer is accessible through the Nikon store and authorized, participating Nikon retailers. The scheme allows you save up to hundreds of pounds off select mirrorless bodies, NIKKOR lenses and camera kits. For instance, you can claim £450 cash back on the Nikon Z 7II, and nearly £600 off the Z 7II + 24-70mm kit.

In addition to Nikon's own promotions, Wex Photo Video provides a Student Hub that offers discounts on a wide array of products. They also offer additional services such as 50% off in-store sensor cleaning and free studio space for students working on projects. When you register for an account with your university address to get the benefits.

What’s more, the second-hand retailer MPB provides discounts for anyone engaged in higher education. Open to anyone in further education, simply verify your student status with the Student Beans platform, MPB's partner, and you'll get access to a number of discounts, as well as recommended camera and lens kits. The discounts include £10 off a minimum transaction of £100 or £25 off a minimum spend of £250. Or you can enjoy a 5% discount with no minimum spend. Members also get 5% extra on the quoted price when selling their gear.

Given that MPB's prices are generally much lower than standard RRPs due to its products being used or refurbished, this could be particularly beneficial for students with a limited budget. You can find more information about the products available on discount at the MPB EDU page .

Nikon Student Discounts in the Canada

In Canada, Nikon had a comprehensive Student Savings Program that provides rebates on a wide range of Nikon products. This program is available to students who are members of the NPS Campus Program and are enrolled in a Media, Visual Arts, or Fine Arts program at a full-time accredited college or university. Nikon offers rebates on various Nikon products, including mirrorless cameras, DSLR cameras and NIKKOR lenses. To claim savings, students must submit their rebate claim within 30 days of purchasing an eligible product from a participating retailer.

Unfortunately, Nikon Canada’s most recent Student Savings Program has come to a close. The recent scheme ran from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023, but it’s worth signing up to Nikon’s NPS Campus program , where students can get ongoing support and maintenance on their equipment, plus news of when the next Savings Program cycle begins.

Nikon Student Discounts in the US

In the United States, Nikon's student discount program varies and is often provided through coupon codes on different discount platforms. One of these platforms is HotDeals , which offers several types of deals, from site-wide discounts to specific product discounts. For instance, students may find coupons that provide up to 15% off on Nikon products. The exact discounts and the validity of the offers can fluctuate, so it's advisable to check these platforms frequently to get the most current and beneficial deals. Platforms like HotDeals tend to update their discounts each month with new voucher codes.

Student Beans is another platform where students can find discounts on Nikon products. Nikon doesn’t currently have any offers running on the platform, but they do appear from time to time, so it’s worth checking back periodically.

There are also other ways for students to get discounts on Nikon gear in the US. B&H Photo Video extends the benefits of its EDU Advantage program to both students and educators. This initiative operates via the UNiDAYS platform, which is similar to Student Beans. Once you've confirmed your status as a student or teacher, you then gain access to exclusive markdowns on thousands of products from various brands within the imaging sector beyond just Nikon.

The secondhand retailer MPB also offers discount scheme for students in the US. Like its UK scheme, MPB partners with the Student Beans platform, and once verified you can save $10 off a minimum $100 transaction, $25 off a minimum $250 transaction or 5% overall with no minimum spend. You can also earn 5% extra on your quoted price when selling your old gear. And remember, as MPB's prices on digital cameras and lenses are already lower than buying new.

Nikon Student Discounts in the Australia

Nikon Australia currently doesn't run a discount scheme for students. The only camera store we can find that offers students discount is Perth-based Team Digital - check out details on its Nikon Student Discount page. All you need to qualify is a student card and to be enrolled in a course that has Photography content, or making purchases made on behalf of the school or college.

